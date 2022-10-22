Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1LivingstonLivingston1

Rangers 1-1 Livingston: John Lundstram rescues point for Ibrox side

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

John Lundstram's late strike denied Livingston an historic first victory at Ibrox but Rangers slipped four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
John Lundstram's late strike denied Livingston an historic first victory at Ibrox but Rangers still slipped four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Joel Nouble's low finish put David Martindale's side in front after just four minutes, and Rangers toiled to respond for most of the match.

But the hosts were handed a lifeline with 12 minutes left when Livingston's Morgan Boyes was sent off after a VAR check and Lundstram then smashed in Ryan Kent's cross to salvage a point.

There might have been more for Rangers, but in stoppage time Antonio Colak had a header saved and put one over the bar, while Lundstram also missed with a free header.

The full-time whistle was met with boos for the second game in a row at Ibrox, as Rangers put in over 70 crosses but managed just one shot on target until Lundstram capitalised on Kent's good work on the left.

Livingston, meanwhile, are in sixth after a fantastic performance but Martindale will be gutted a potentially historic victory was snatched at the death.

The visitors' got the perfect start when Cristian Montano's cross was deflected into Nouble's path, and the forward swivelled well before finding the bottom corner with a low shot.

Martindale would have known his team would then be defending for most of the match, but he must have been pleased at how comfortable it was for them to protect their own box.

Rangers resorted to crosses, despite a lack of bodies in the penalty area, and the league's top scorer Colak was the only one who looked like getting on the end of them - but even he was restricted to tame efforts.

The turning point was the red card for 21-year-old defender Boyes, whose inexperienced and eagerness to make his mark probably cost his side a win.

The substitute, not long on the pitch, rushed out and caught Alfredo Morelos very late and was initially shown a yellow card by referee David Munro.

But the official correctly upgraded it to a red after being urged to review his decision on the monitor by VAR Greg Aitken.

From that point Rangers showed more urgency and Kent managed to dummy his man and stand the ball up for Lundstram to smash home, but they could not rally in time to find the winner needed to narrow the gap to Celtic.

Player of the match - Ayo Obileye

Antonio Colak goes close under pressure from Ayo Obileye during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston at Ibrox
Obileye gets the headline, but it's got to be a joint award with his centre-back partner Jack Fitzwater. The pair were outstanding.

Livingston discipline frustrates blunt Rangers - analysis

Livingston, with probably the lowest budget in the division, are always well set up by Martindale. Given the resource gulf to a lot of teams, his plans don't always work, but the manager time and again proves himself one of the shrewdest in the division.

After a magnificent start through Nouble's well-taken goal, they defended admirably and you would probably have backed them to see out a win if it was not for the sending off.

As good as Livingston were, Rangers confirmed a lot of their fans' fears after they were booed off after Tuesday's 1-0 win against Dundee in the League Cup.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks like he's struggling to create a cogent attacking plan. The sheer number of crosses going into the box - with only the outnumbered Colak in the area - was baffling.

Either Morelos and Roofe should have been brought on sooner, or the outlet for creating chances needed to change. They're only four points behind Celtic, and do have injuries to contend with, so some perspective is needed.

But the performances - initially in Europe and now domestically - are not convincing and it would take an optimistic view to suggest Rangers will best their rivals over the course of the season.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm not happy with the performance. I think we are low on confidence because of the way we started. Usually we start well in games, especially at home. It wasn't the case today, we started really badly and conceded the goal.

"We were slow in our attacking. The only time we saw a spark was when we scored for 1-1 and we had seven minutes of injury time to find a winner. Our intensity in those seven minutes is what you need for the whole match."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "There's a lot of pride but I'm disappointed for the players. We were very unlucky not to win the game and should probably be walking away with three points. But there's a big decision which VAR plays a part, and it gets the decision correct.

"It was always going to be a big ask with 10 men. But huge credit to the players for hanging on to get a point."

What's next?

On Wednesday Rangers face the daunting prospect of a game away to Napoli, arguably Europe's hottest team right now (20:00 BST), in the Champions League. Then they host Aberdeen in the league on Saturday (15:00).

Livingston are at home to Celtic on Sunday (12:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 38KingSubstituted forSandsat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 26Davies
  • 31BarisicSubstituted forRoofeat 81'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 10DavisSubstituted forMatondoat 45'minutesSubstituted forSakalaat 78'minutes
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forMorelosat 66'minutes
  • 71TillmanBooked at 44mins
  • 14Kent
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 17Matondo
  • 19Sands
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 29McCann
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 70mins
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forLongridgeat 45+2'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 24KellyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBoyesat 73'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 17KellySubstituted forPenriceat 64'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forGuthrieat 74'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 25Cancar
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
48,855

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Livingston 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman with a headed pass following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Shamal George.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 1, Livingston 1. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Sands (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Borna Barisic.

  19. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.64

Rangers

  1. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    3.69

  2. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    3.57

  3. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    3.41

  4. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    3.21

  5. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    3.18

  6. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    3.05

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    3.02

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    2.96

  9. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    2.94

  10. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    2.91

  11. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    2.87

  12. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    2.75

  13. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    2.73

  14. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    2.69

  15. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    2.64

  16. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    2.52

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.64

  2. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.09

  3. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    7.48

  4. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.45

  6. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.37

  7. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.19

  9. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.14

  10. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.11

  11. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.01

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.99

  13. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.94

  14. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    6.36

  15. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    6.34

