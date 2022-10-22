Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Lundstram's late goal salvaged a point for Rangers

John Lundstram's late strike denied Livingston an historic first victory at Ibrox but Rangers still slipped four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Joel Nouble's low finish put David Martindale's side in front after just four minutes, and Rangers toiled to respond for most of the match.

But the hosts were handed a lifeline with 12 minutes left when Livingston's Morgan Boyes was sent off after a VAR check and Lundstram then smashed in Ryan Kent's cross to salvage a point.

There might have been more for Rangers, but in stoppage time Antonio Colak had a header saved and put one over the bar, while Lundstram also missed with a free header.

The full-time whistle was met with boos for the second game in a row at Ibrox, as Rangers put in over 70 crosses but managed just one shot on target until Lundstram capitalised on Kent's good work on the left.

Livingston, meanwhile, are in sixth after a fantastic performance but Martindale will be gutted a potentially historic victory was snatched at the death.

The visitors' got the perfect start when Cristian Montano's cross was deflected into Nouble's path, and the forward swivelled well before finding the bottom corner with a low shot.

Martindale would have known his team would then be defending for most of the match, but he must have been pleased at how comfortable it was for them to protect their own box.

Rangers resorted to crosses, despite a lack of bodies in the penalty area, and the league's top scorer Colak was the only one who looked like getting on the end of them - but even he was restricted to tame efforts.

The turning point was the red card for 21-year-old defender Boyes, whose inexperienced and eagerness to make his mark probably cost his side a win.

The substitute, not long on the pitch, rushed out and caught Alfredo Morelos very late and was initially shown a yellow card by referee David Munro.

But the official correctly upgraded it to a red after being urged to review his decision on the monitor by VAR Greg Aitken.

From that point Rangers showed more urgency and Kent managed to dummy his man and stand the ball up for Lundstram to smash home, but they could not rally in time to find the winner needed to narrow the gap to Celtic.

Player of the match - Ayo Obileye

Obileye gets the headline, but it's got to be a joint award with his centre-back partner Jack Fitzwater. The pair were outstanding.

Livingston discipline frustrates blunt Rangers - analysis

Livingston, with probably the lowest budget in the division, are always well set up by Martindale. Given the resource gulf to a lot of teams, his plans don't always work, but the manager time and again proves himself one of the shrewdest in the division.

After a magnificent start through Nouble's well-taken goal, they defended admirably and you would probably have backed them to see out a win if it was not for the sending off.

As good as Livingston were, Rangers confirmed a lot of their fans' fears after they were booed off after Tuesday's 1-0 win against Dundee in the League Cup.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks like he's struggling to create a cogent attacking plan. The sheer number of crosses going into the box - with only the outnumbered Colak in the area - was baffling.

Either Morelos and Roofe should have been brought on sooner, or the outlet for creating chances needed to change. They're only four points behind Celtic, and do have injuries to contend with, so some perspective is needed.

But the performances - initially in Europe and now domestically - are not convincing and it would take an optimistic view to suggest Rangers will best their rivals over the course of the season.

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm not happy with the performance. I think we are low on confidence because of the way we started. Usually we start well in games, especially at home. It wasn't the case today, we started really badly and conceded the goal.

"We were slow in our attacking. The only time we saw a spark was when we scored for 1-1 and we had seven minutes of injury time to find a winner. Our intensity in those seven minutes is what you need for the whole match."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "There's a lot of pride but I'm disappointed for the players. We were very unlucky not to win the game and should probably be walking away with three points. But there's a big decision which VAR plays a part, and it gets the decision correct.

"It was always going to be a big ask with 10 men. But huge credit to the players for hanging on to get a point."

What's next?

On Wednesday Rangers face the daunting prospect of a game away to Napoli, arguably Europe's hottest team right now (20:00 BST), in the Champions League. Then they host Aberdeen in the league on Saturday (15:00).

Livingston are at home to Celtic on Sunday (12:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 McGregor 2 Tavernier 38 King 26 Davies 31 Barisic 4 Lundstram 10 Davis 37 Arfield 71 Tillman 14 Kent 9 Colak 1 McGregor

2 Tavernier

38 King Substituted for Sands at 45' minutes Booked at 75mins

26 Davies

31 Barisic Substituted for Roofe at 81' minutes

4 Lundstram

10 Davis Substituted for Matondo at 45' minutes Substituted for Sakala at 78' minutes

37 Arfield Substituted for Morelos at 66' minutes

71 Tillman Booked at 44mins

14 Kent

9 Colak Substitutes 3 Yilmaz

17 Matondo

19 Sands

20 Morelos

23 Wright

25 Roofe

29 McCann

30 Sakala

33 McLaughlin Livingston Formation 4-3-2-1 1 George 2 Devlin 6 Obileye 5 Fitzwater 11 Montaño 18 Holt 8 Pittman 24 Kelly 17 Kelly 22 Shinnie 19 Nouble 1 George Booked at 70mins

2 Devlin

6 Obileye

5 Fitzwater

11 Montaño Substituted for Longridge at 45+2' minutes

18 Holt

8 Pittman

24 Kelly Booked at 40mins Substituted for Boyes at 73' minutes Booked at 78mins

17 Kelly Substituted for Penrice at 64' minutes

22 Shinnie Substituted for Guthrie at 74' minutes

19 Nouble Substitutes 3 Longridge

7 Bahamboula

9 Anderson

10 Esmael Gonçalves

15 Boyes

25 Cancar

28 Guthrie

29 Penrice

