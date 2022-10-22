Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main celebrates his side's opener

St Mirren climbed to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a compelling contest with struggling Dundee United.

Carljohan Eriksson could only palm a Curtis Main header in off a post before the break, only for Steven Fletcher to level after the interval.

St Mirren had a goal ruled out after a VAR review, before Alex Greive nodded in the winner with seven minutes left.

"We probably should have gone on to win it a little bit more comfortably," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.

"There's a spirit here, we're okay as individuals but as a team unit, we're really good."

United remain in 11th place, ahead of Ross County on goal difference, but the visitors struggled from the outset, with Charles Dunne's header hitting the bar as St Mirren started in threatening fashion.

And it wasn't long until they had the ball in the back of the net, although referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul in the build-up before the ball crossed the line.

The fast start faded until Curtis Main leapt above his man to meet a deep cross and direct a header goalward. It appeared to hit a post, then deflect off United goalkeeper Eriksson before bobbling in.

St Mirren were deserving of the lead at the interval, with Main cracking a long-range strike of the bar moments after his goal, albeit they finished the half without registering a shot on target.

The second half was more lively, as United improved to match their hosts.

Jonah Ayunga crashed an angled shot against a post before United found an equaliser. Tony Watt nodded down an Aziz Behich cross to substitute Fletcher, who showed great composure to side-foot it into the net.

That ignited the contest and a controversial decision ignited debate after an Ayunga strike was ruled out.

The forward planted a finish past Eriksson but, right back at the start of the move in midfield, Behich had gone down in an incident with Keanu Baccus, the St Mirren player apparently brushing him with a trailing arm.

Referee Irvine was advised to check the challenge on the pitchside monitor by VAR Alan Muir and opted to rule out the goal.

United came again, and went close through Fletcher and Watt, before Liam Smith's long-range strike fizzed narrowly past the post before the hosts found a winner when Ethan Erhahon swung in an enticing cross that Greive glanced into the net after rising above Ryan Edwards.

Player of the match - Keanu Baccus

In a dominant midfield display, the Australian won possession eight times, more than anyone else on the pitch.

United toil but Fletcher gives them hope - analysis

St Mirren's form has been impressive, leading to manager Stephen Robinson being linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job.

After this, he insisted he was "fully focussed" on his current job and the mood music seems to be that he is not overly keen on taking reported interest any further.

His St Mirren side remain in fourth place and their midfield was the reason they got over the line against United.

Baccus, Erhahon, and O'Hara all showed grit and determination alongside impressive attacking contributions. Erhahon had the second-highest final third entries (10), Baccus won possession the most often (8), and O'Hara had 100% passing accuracy into the final third.

United, meanwhile, looked a different side when Fletcher was introduced in the 54th minute, evidenced by his goal just four minutes later. He came close to assisting Watt, too, when it was still level.

The former Scotland striker accumulated an expected goals mark of 0.43xG on his own - his side's highest despite only having roughly 40 minutes on the pitch. Once he's fully fit, it's hard to not see him starting up to on this form.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Overall, I thought we deserved to win. We hit the woodwork a few times and had a goal disallowed through Jonah Ayunga and we scored two, too.

"United came back into it, as expected with the squad they have, and we weathered a bit of a storm and then when they scored it ignited us again."

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "It's a sore one. There were aspects of the game I was pleased with but also stuff we need to work on. That's pretty clear.

"We moved the ball well and created some decent chances. Fletcher's introduction was good - he's a top-quality player - and it's good to have him back. It helps the squad, which helps me."

What's next

St Mirren are away to Hibernian on Saturday 29 October (15:00 BST), while Dundee United are at home to Motherwell at the same time.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 13 Gogic 18 Dunne 2 Tait 17 Baccus 16 Erhahon 6 O'Hara 7 Ayunga 10 Main 1 Carson

23 Strain

22 Fraser

13 Gogic

18 Dunne

2 Tait

17 Baccus

16 Erhahon Booked at 57mins Substituted for Flynn at 90+3' minutes

6 O'Hara

7 Ayunga Substituted for Greive at 79' minutes

10 Main Substitutes 4 Shaughnessy

8 Flynn

9 Brophy

11 Kiltie

12 Henderson

21 Greive

27 Urminsky

30 Taylor

32 Kenny Dundee Utd Formation 3-4-1-2 13 Eriksson 2 Smith 12 Edwards 3 McMann 7 Niskanen 10 Djoum 14 Sibbald 16 Behich 18 McGrath 15 Middleton 32 Watt 13 Eriksson

2 Smith

12 Edwards

3 McMann

7 Niskanen Substituted for Fletcher at 54' minutes

10 Djoum Booked at 51mins Substituted for Harkes at 68' minutes

14 Sibbald

16 Behich

18 McGrath

15 Middleton

32 Watt Substituted for Anaku at 70' minutes Substitutes 1 Birighitti

6 Graham

8 Pawlett

9 Fletcher

17 Meekison

20 Anaku

22 Freeman

23 Harkes

39 Thomson Referee: Grant Irvine Attendance: 6,273 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1. Post update Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren). Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ethan Erhahon. Post update Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greive. Post update Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross. Post update Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren). goal Goal! Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ian Harkes. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sadat Anaku. Post update Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Sibbald. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Jonah Ayunga. Post update Offside, Dundee United. Steven Fletcher tries a through ball, but Sadat Anaku is caught offside. Post update Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside. Post update Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren). Post update Attempt blocked. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Carljohan Eriksson. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward