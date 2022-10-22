Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1.
St Mirren climbed to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a compelling contest with struggling Dundee United.
Carljohan Eriksson could only palm a Curtis Main header in off a post before the break, only for Steven Fletcher to level after the interval.
St Mirren had a goal ruled out after a VAR review, before Alex Greive nodded in the winner with seven minutes left.
"We probably should have gone on to win it a little bit more comfortably," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.
"There's a spirit here, we're okay as individuals but as a team unit, we're really good."
United remain in 11th place, ahead of Ross County on goal difference, but the visitors struggled from the outset, with Charles Dunne's header hitting the bar as St Mirren started in threatening fashion.
And it wasn't long until they had the ball in the back of the net, although referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul in the build-up before the ball crossed the line.
The fast start faded until Curtis Main leapt above his man to meet a deep cross and direct a header goalward. It appeared to hit a post, then deflect off United goalkeeper Eriksson before bobbling in.
St Mirren were deserving of the lead at the interval, with Main cracking a long-range strike of the bar moments after his goal, albeit they finished the half without registering a shot on target.
The second half was more lively, as United improved to match their hosts.
Jonah Ayunga crashed an angled shot against a post before United found an equaliser. Tony Watt nodded down an Aziz Behich cross to substitute Fletcher, who showed great composure to side-foot it into the net.
That ignited the contest and a controversial decision ignited debate after an Ayunga strike was ruled out.
The forward planted a finish past Eriksson but, right back at the start of the move in midfield, Behich had gone down in an incident with Keanu Baccus, the St Mirren player apparently brushing him with a trailing arm.
Referee Irvine was advised to check the challenge on the pitchside monitor by VAR Alan Muir and opted to rule out the goal.
United came again, and went close through Fletcher and Watt, before Liam Smith's long-range strike fizzed narrowly past the post before the hosts found a winner when Ethan Erhahon swung in an enticing cross that Greive glanced into the net after rising above Ryan Edwards.
Player of the match - Keanu Baccus
United toil but Fletcher gives them hope - analysis
St Mirren's form has been impressive, leading to manager Stephen Robinson being linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job.
After this, he insisted he was "fully focussed" on his current job and the mood music seems to be that he is not overly keen on taking reported interest any further.
His St Mirren side remain in fourth place and their midfield was the reason they got over the line against United.
Baccus, Erhahon, and O'Hara all showed grit and determination alongside impressive attacking contributions. Erhahon had the second-highest final third entries (10), Baccus won possession the most often (8), and O'Hara had 100% passing accuracy into the final third.
United, meanwhile, looked a different side when Fletcher was introduced in the 54th minute, evidenced by his goal just four minutes later. He came close to assisting Watt, too, when it was still level.
The former Scotland striker accumulated an expected goals mark of 0.43xG on his own - his side's highest despite only having roughly 40 minutes on the pitch. Once he's fully fit, it's hard to not see him starting up to on this form.
What they said
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Overall, I thought we deserved to win. We hit the woodwork a few times and had a goal disallowed through Jonah Ayunga and we scored two, too.
"United came back into it, as expected with the squad they have, and we weathered a bit of a storm and then when they scored it ignited us again."
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "It's a sore one. There were aspects of the game I was pleased with but also stuff we need to work on. That's pretty clear.
"We moved the ball well and created some decent chances. Fletcher's introduction was good - he's a top-quality player - and it's good to have him back. It helps the squad, which helps me."
What's next
St Mirren are away to Hibernian on Saturday 29 October (15:00 BST), while Dundee United are at home to Motherwell at the same time.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23Strain
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 17Baccus
- 16ErhahonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forFlynnat 90+3'minutes
- 6O'Hara
- 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 79'minutes
- 10Main
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 11Kiltie
- 12Henderson
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
- 32Kenny
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Eriksson
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 7NiskanenSubstituted forFletcherat 54'minutes
- 10DjoumBooked at 51minsSubstituted forHarkesat 68'minutes
- 14Sibbald
- 16Behich
- 18McGrath
- 15Middleton
- 32WattSubstituted forAnakuat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 6Graham
- 8Pawlett
- 9Fletcher
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 23Harkes
- 39Thomson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 6,273
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1.
Post update
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ethan Erhahon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greive.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross.
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sadat Anaku.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Sibbald.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Jonah Ayunga.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Steven Fletcher tries a through ball, but Sadat Anaku is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Carljohan Eriksson.
Player of the match
GreiveAlex Greive
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number7Player nameAyungaAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
6.98
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number13Player nameErikssonAverage rating
5.20