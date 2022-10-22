Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren2Dundee UtdDundee United1

St Mirren 2-1 Dundee United: Home side climb to fourth as United toil

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main celebrates his side's opener

St Mirren climbed to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a compelling contest with struggling Dundee United.

Carljohan Eriksson could only palm a Curtis Main header in off a post before the break, only for Steven Fletcher to level after the interval.

St Mirren had a goal ruled out after a VAR review, before Alex Greive nodded in the winner with seven minutes left.

"We probably should have gone on to win it a little bit more comfortably," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.

"There's a spirit here, we're okay as individuals but as a team unit, we're really good."

United remain in 11th place, ahead of Ross County on goal difference, but the visitors struggled from the outset, with Charles Dunne's header hitting the bar as St Mirren started in threatening fashion.

And it wasn't long until they had the ball in the back of the net, although referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul in the build-up before the ball crossed the line.

The fast start faded until Curtis Main leapt above his man to meet a deep cross and direct a header goalward. It appeared to hit a post, then deflect off United goalkeeper Eriksson before bobbling in.

St Mirren were deserving of the lead at the interval, with Main cracking a long-range strike of the bar moments after his goal, albeit they finished the half without registering a shot on target.

The second half was more lively, as United improved to match their hosts.

Jonah Ayunga crashed an angled shot against a post before United found an equaliser. Tony Watt nodded down an Aziz Behich cross to substitute Fletcher, who showed great composure to side-foot it into the net.

That ignited the contest and a controversial decision ignited debate after an Ayunga strike was ruled out.

The forward planted a finish past Eriksson but, right back at the start of the move in midfield, Behich had gone down in an incident with Keanu Baccus, the St Mirren player apparently brushing him with a trailing arm.

Referee Irvine was advised to check the challenge on the pitchside monitor by VAR Alan Muir and opted to rule out the goal.

United came again, and went close through Fletcher and Watt, before Liam Smith's long-range strike fizzed narrowly past the post before the hosts found a winner when Ethan Erhahon swung in an enticing cross that Greive glanced into the net after rising above Ryan Edwards.

Player of the match - Keanu Baccus

Keanu Baccus
In a dominant midfield display, the Australian won possession eight times, more than anyone else on the pitch.

United toil but Fletcher gives them hope - analysis

St Mirren's form has been impressive, leading to manager Stephen Robinson being linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job.

After this, he insisted he was "fully focussed" on his current job and the mood music seems to be that he is not overly keen on taking reported interest any further.

His St Mirren side remain in fourth place and their midfield was the reason they got over the line against United.

Baccus, Erhahon, and O'Hara all showed grit and determination alongside impressive attacking contributions. Erhahon had the second-highest final third entries (10), Baccus won possession the most often (8), and O'Hara had 100% passing accuracy into the final third.

United, meanwhile, looked a different side when Fletcher was introduced in the 54th minute, evidenced by his goal just four minutes later. He came close to assisting Watt, too, when it was still level.

The former Scotland striker accumulated an expected goals mark of 0.43xG on his own - his side's highest despite only having roughly 40 minutes on the pitch. Once he's fully fit, it's hard to not see him starting up to on this form.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Overall, I thought we deserved to win. We hit the woodwork a few times and had a goal disallowed through Jonah Ayunga and we scored two, too.

"United came back into it, as expected with the squad they have, and we weathered a bit of a storm and then when they scored it ignited us again."

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "It's a sore one. There were aspects of the game I was pleased with but also stuff we need to work on. That's pretty clear.

"We moved the ball well and created some decent chances. Fletcher's introduction was good - he's a top-quality player - and it's good to have him back. It helps the squad, which helps me."

What's next

St Mirren are away to Hibernian on Saturday 29 October (15:00 BST), while Dundee United are at home to Motherwell at the same time.

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23Strain
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 17Baccus
  • 16ErhahonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forFlynnat 90+3'minutes
  • 6O'Hara
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 79'minutes
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 12Henderson
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 32Kenny

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forFletcherat 54'minutes
  • 10DjoumBooked at 51minsSubstituted forHarkesat 68'minutes
  • 14Sibbald
  • 16Behich
  • 18McGrath
  • 15Middleton
  • 32WattSubstituted forAnakuat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 6Graham
  • 8Pawlett
  • 9Fletcher
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 23Harkes
  • 39Thomson
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
6,273

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ethan Erhahon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greive.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sadat Anaku.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Sibbald.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alex Greive replaces Jonah Ayunga.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Steven Fletcher tries a through ball, but Sadat Anaku is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Carljohan Eriksson.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

GreiveAlex Greive

with an average of 8.33

St Mirren

  1. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    8.33

  2. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    8.03

  3. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.92

  4. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.86

  5. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.73

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    7.34

  9. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.20

  10. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    7.14

  11. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    7.11

  12. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    7.04

  13. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    6.98

Dundee United

  1. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    7.15

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.76

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.56

  4. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.49

  5. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    6.39

  6. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.38

  7. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    6.22

  10. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    6.05

  12. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.81

  14. Squad number13Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    5.20

