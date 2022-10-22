Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1AberdeenAberdeen2

Motherwell 1-2 Aberdeen: Miovski & Lopes goals put Jim Goodwin's side third

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski's chip is already his eighth league goal for Aberdeen
Aberdeen are now third in the Scottish Premiership but have not "reached our full potential", says manager Jim Goodwin, after they won at Motherwell.

Bojan Miovski's chip after four minutes, was initially ruled out for offside but VAR intervened to award the goal, before Stuart McKinstry's driven equaliser just before the hour mark.

Jim Goodwin's side responded quickly, though, with Luis Lopes stooping low to nod in Jack MacKenzie's cross and earn just a third away win in 24 games and a first at Fir Park since October 2019.

"We're delighted because we knew it wouldn't be easy or straightforward - they made life difficult for us," said Goodwin. "I thought it was a disciplined performance. I don't think we've reached our full potential, but it's starting to come together."

It did not take long for VAR to have a first meaningful impact after Miovski's early effort. The striker was slipped through by Connor Barron and delicately chipped Liam Kelly, only for a flag to cut short his celebrations.

However, VAR official Andrew Dallas watched the replays and deemed the Macedonian to be onside, before relaying that to referee Euan Anderson, who reversed his decision.

Aberdeen had the ball in the back of the net again a few minutes later after Lopes tucked in from close range, and again the flag went up. This time, the on-field officials had got it right.

Kelle Roos almost gifted Motherwell an equaliser when he failed to gather a loose ball, leaving Kevin van Veen with a near clear path to goal, but the Dutchman dragged his shot across an empty net.

Jayden Richardson then set up two chances for Aberdeen, first having a shot blocked before half-time and setting up a Lopes header in the second. This time, the Cabo Verde international aimed his header wide.

It looked like Motherwell had made them pay. With their first chance after the break, McKinstry controlled Connor Shields' cross and fired low into the bottom corner.

And they should have been ahead minutes later. McKinstry found Shields this time, with the striker laying off to Van Veen. Eight yards out - and with a superb record against Aberdeen - you'd have expected the Dutchman to score. Instead, he shot straight at Roos.

That jolted Aberdeen into life, and they scored what proved to be the winner 12 minutes later. MacKenzie burst past Paul McGinn and crossed low, where Lopes stooped to nod past Kelly.

Motherwell tried to throw everything at their visitors, but Aberdeen held on for their second away win of the season.

Player of the match - Luis Lopes

A constant threat for Aberdeen - he scored his fourth goal in six league games.
Clinical Aberdeen overcome away form - analysis

It was quite an even game in truth, but the all-important stat saw Aberdeen rise to third and secure a vital victory on the road.

The visiting fans weren't too hopeful pre-match, without a win at Fir Park for three years and without a victory against Motherwell in four league meetings. But Jim Goodwin's side took their chances, scoring twice from three shots on target.

Motherwell, on the other hand, squandered their opportunities, with Van Veen, normally so potent against Aberdeen with four in four games against them, spurning at least two glorious chances.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "They're a tough nut to crack in terms of physicality. We knew we had to stand up and be counted at the back. I thought my back three were excellent - particularly the way Anthony Stewart managed Van Veen.

"I thought we maybe just shaded it on chances created."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Dundee United next Saturday, whilst Aberdeen head to Rangers (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnSubstituted forO'Donnellat 77'minutes
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieBooked at 44mins
  • 24Penney
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forCorneliusat 72'minutes
  • 27GossBooked at 90mins
  • 17McKinstry
  • 26TierneySubstituted forShieldsat 45'minutes
  • 7SpittalBooked at 53mins
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Morris
  • 29Shields
  • 38Miller
  • 49Ferrie

Aberdeen

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 16Ramadani
  • 25Richardson
  • 8Barron
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forBesuijenat 84'minutes
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 9MiovskiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forWatkinsat 85'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKennedyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,486

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Booking

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marley Watkins.

  7. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ylber Ramadani.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Bojan Miovski.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Vicente Besuijen replaces Leighton Clarkson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Duk.

  16. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Callum Slattery.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

