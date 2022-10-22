Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski's chip is already his eighth league goal for Aberdeen

Aberdeen are now third in the Scottish Premiership but have not "reached our full potential", says manager Jim Goodwin, after they won at Motherwell.

Bojan Miovski's chip after four minutes, was initially ruled out for offside but VAR intervened to award the goal, before Stuart McKinstry's driven equaliser just before the hour mark.

Jim Goodwin's side responded quickly, though, with Luis Lopes stooping low to nod in Jack MacKenzie's cross and earn just a third away win in 24 games and a first at Fir Park since October 2019.

"We're delighted because we knew it wouldn't be easy or straightforward - they made life difficult for us," said Goodwin. "I thought it was a disciplined performance. I don't think we've reached our full potential, but it's starting to come together."

It did not take long for VAR to have a first meaningful impact after Miovski's early effort. The striker was slipped through by Connor Barron and delicately chipped Liam Kelly, only for a flag to cut short his celebrations.

However, VAR official Andrew Dallas watched the replays and deemed the Macedonian to be onside, before relaying that to referee Euan Anderson, who reversed his decision.

Aberdeen had the ball in the back of the net again a few minutes later after Lopes tucked in from close range, and again the flag went up. This time, the on-field officials had got it right.

Kelle Roos almost gifted Motherwell an equaliser when he failed to gather a loose ball, leaving Kevin van Veen with a near clear path to goal, but the Dutchman dragged his shot across an empty net.

Jayden Richardson then set up two chances for Aberdeen, first having a shot blocked before half-time and setting up a Lopes header in the second. This time, the Cabo Verde international aimed his header wide.

It looked like Motherwell had made them pay. With their first chance after the break, McKinstry controlled Connor Shields' cross and fired low into the bottom corner.

And they should have been ahead minutes later. McKinstry found Shields this time, with the striker laying off to Van Veen. Eight yards out - and with a superb record against Aberdeen - you'd have expected the Dutchman to score. Instead, he shot straight at Roos.

That jolted Aberdeen into life, and they scored what proved to be the winner 12 minutes later. MacKenzie burst past Paul McGinn and crossed low, where Lopes stooped to nod past Kelly.

Motherwell tried to throw everything at their visitors, but Aberdeen held on for their second away win of the season.

Player of the match - Luis Lopes

A constant threat for Aberdeen - he scored his fourth goal in six league games.

Clinical Aberdeen overcome away form - analysis

It was quite an even game in truth, but the all-important stat saw Aberdeen rise to third and secure a vital victory on the road.

The visiting fans weren't too hopeful pre-match, without a win at Fir Park for three years and without a victory against Motherwell in four league meetings. But Jim Goodwin's side took their chances, scoring twice from three shots on target.

Motherwell, on the other hand, squandered their opportunities, with Van Veen, normally so potent against Aberdeen with four in four games against them, spurning at least two glorious chances.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "They're a tough nut to crack in terms of physicality. We knew we had to stand up and be counted at the back. I thought my back three were excellent - particularly the way Anthony Stewart managed Van Veen.

"I thought we maybe just shaded it on chances created."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Dundee United next Saturday, whilst Aberdeen head to Rangers (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Motherwell Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Kelly 16 McGinn 15 Johansen 4 Lamie 24 Penney 8 Slattery 27 Goss 17 McKinstry 26 Tierney 7 Spittal 9 van Veen 1 Kelly

16 McGinn Substituted for O'Donnell at 77' minutes

15 Johansen

4 Lamie Booked at 44mins

24 Penney

8 Slattery Substituted for Cornelius at 72' minutes

27 Goss Booked at 90mins

17 McKinstry

26 Tierney Substituted for Shields at 45' minutes

7 Spittal Booked at 53mins

9 van Veen Substitutes 2 O'Donnell

5 Mugabi

6 Maguire

13 Oxborough

18 Cornelius

23 Morris

29 Shields

38 Miller

49 Ferrie Aberdeen Formation 3-1-4-2 24 Roos 2 McCrorie 5 Stewart 4 Scales 16 Ramadani 25 Richardson 8 Barron 20 Clarkson 3 MacKenzie 9 Miovski 11 de Barros Lopes 24 Roos

2 McCrorie

5 Stewart

4 Scales

16 Ramadani

25 Richardson

8 Barron

20 Clarkson Substituted for Besuijen at 84' minutes

3 MacKenzie

9 Miovski Booked at 52mins Substituted for Watkins at 85' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Booked at 33mins Substituted for Kennedy at 77' minutes Substitutes 1 Lewis

7 Morris

10 Besuijen

15 Watkins

23 Duncan

28 Milne

33 Kennedy

99 Ramírez Referee: Euan Anderson Attendance: 5,486 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2. Booking Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell). Post update Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marley Watkins. Post update Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen). Post update Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ylber Ramadani. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Bojan Miovski. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Vicente Besuijen replaces Leighton Clarkson. Post update Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Duk. Post update Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen). Substitution Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Callum Slattery. Post update Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell). Post update Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward