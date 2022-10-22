Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth14111228141434
2Ipswich15103228121633
3Sheff Wed1492327121529
4Peterborough147162617922
5Portsmouth126422215722
6Barnsley136341712521
7Bolton13634138521
8Shrewsbury136341414021
9Derby136251512320
10Charlton144732217519
11Exeter145362420418
12Bristol Rovers145362224-218
13Wycombe135261717017
14Lincoln City124531516-117
15Fleetwood133731111016
16Port Vale134451419-516
17Accrington134451419-516
18Cambridge145181525-1016
19Oxford Utd124261314-114
20Cheltenham134271219-714
21Forest Green143381431-1712
22MK Dons133191321-810
23Burton142391629-139
24Morecambe131571024-148
View full League One table

