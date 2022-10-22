Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|QPR
|15
|8
|3
|4
|23
|16
|7
|27
|2
|Blackburn
|16
|9
|0
|7
|20
|17
|3
|27
|3
|Burnley
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|13
|12
|26
|4
|Sheff Utd
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|14
|10
|25
|5
|Luton
|15
|6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|6
|24
|6
|Norwich
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|16
|5
|24
|7
|Swansea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|24
|8
|Millwall
|15
|7
|2
|6
|20
|18
|2
|23
|9
|Preston
|16
|5
|7
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|22
|10
|Reading
|15
|7
|1
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|22
|11
|Rotherham
|14
|5
|6
|3
|16
|13
|3
|21
|12
|Bristol City
|16
|6
|3
|7
|25
|24
|1
|21
|13
|Sunderland
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|16
|3
|20
|14
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|13
|2
|20
|15
|Watford
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|20
|16
|Stoke
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|19
|17
|Wigan
|15
|5
|4
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|19
|18
|Cardiff
|15
|5
|3
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|18
|19
|Hull
|15
|5
|2
|8
|16
|29
|-13
|17
|20
|Middlesbrough
|15
|4
|4
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|16
|21
|Blackpool
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|16
|22
|West Brom
|15
|2
|8
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|23
|Coventry
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|14
|-4
|13
|24
|Huddersfield
|14
|3
|2
|9
|16
|22
|-6
|11
Panorama investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
BBC Sport's Phil McNulty analyses Steve Gerrard's time as Aston Villa boss after he was sacked on Thursday evening.
Aaron Judge makes a brilliant sliding catch for the New York Yankees during their 4-2 defeat by the Houston Astros in the MLB play-offs.
How did midfielder Granit Xhaka get Arsenal fans back onside after a difficult three years?