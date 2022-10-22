Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool12:30PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 28Patino
  • 35Bridcutt
  • 12Dougall
  • 22Hamilton
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 15R Williams
  • 16Carey
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Wright
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 32Grimshaw

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 18Ledson
  • 4Whiteman
  • 2Fernández
  • 13McCann
  • 20Woodburn
  • 19Riis

Substitutes

  • 8Browne
  • 9Evans
  • 10Johnson
  • 11Brady
  • 23Diaby
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • BlackpoolBlackpool12:30PrestonPreston North End
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • MillwallMillwall15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • ReadingReading15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00HullHull City
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • StokeStoke City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00BurnleyBurnley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR158342316727
2Blackburn169072017327
3Burnley1568125131226
4Sheff Utd1574424141025
5Luton156632014624
6Norwich157352116524
7Swansea157352022-224
8Millwall157262018223
9Preston16574910-122
10Reading157171723-622
11Rotherham145631613321
12Bristol City166372524121
13Sunderland155551916320
14Birmingham155551513220
15Watford155551920-120
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan155461622-619
18Cardiff155371217-518
19Hull155281629-1317
20Middlesbrough154471921-216
21Blackpool154471723-616
22West Brom152851920-114
23Coventry123451014-413
24Huddersfield143291622-611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport