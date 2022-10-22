Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR158342316727
2Blackburn169072017327
3Burnley1568125131226
4Sheff Utd1574424141025
5Luton156632014624
6Norwich157352116524
7Swansea157352022-224
8Millwall157262018223
9Preston16574910-122
10Reading157171723-622
11Rotherham145631613321
12Bristol City166372524121
13Sunderland155551916320
14Birmingham155551513220
15Watford155551920-120
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan155461622-619
18Cardiff155371217-518
19Hull155281629-1317
20Middlesbrough154471921-216
21Blackpool154471723-616
22West Brom152851920-114
23Coventry123451014-413
24Huddersfield143291622-611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport