Jose Sa is still uncapped by Portugal despite featuring in several senior squads

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist since the second game of the season in August.

The Portuguese, 29, has started all nine top-flight matches this term for the Premier League strugglers.

He sustained the injury in the 0-0 draw at home with Fulham in which he saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's late penalty for the visitors.

"For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got," said interim Wolves boss Steve Davis.

"It shows his character. As a goalkeeper you are always in the firing line because you are that last line. It is always a good example to others to say 'you might have this or that' but we need you.

"It's important to know there are different pain elements to that, there are different bones which are less likely to be a problem. The medical staff, coach and player will sit down and make a decision over whether the player can carry on."

Wolves, who sacked Bruno Lage earlier in October after dropping into the bottom three, are currently in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo about a return to Molineux for their former boss.

The club will hope to move out of the relegation zone when they host second-bottom Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15:00 BST).