Ivan Toney: Can England ignore Brentford striker's penalty perfection?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney has never missed a penalty for Brentford

Ivan Toney continued his electrifying form with a double in Brentford's 2-0 win over Brighton - so can England afford to leave him out?

Toney scored a sublime backheel flick for the opener in Friday's win and slotted in a penalty, which he won himself when being fouled by Joel Veltman.

That takes him up to 55 goals in 100 games since joining Brentford from Peterborough in 2020.

But more pressingly, he is level on Premier League goals with England's first-choice striker Harry Kane on eight this season.

Only Manchester City phenomenon Erling Haaland, with 15, has more.

Across 2022, only Kane (21) and Son Heung-min (18) have scored more Premier League goals than Toney's 15.

Add to that, Toney has never missed a Premier League penalty, admitting part of his success is thinking of the "beach and cocktails".

Now, is there any reason Gareth Southgate could do with a good penalty-taker when he is naming his World Cup squad next month?

'I think about being on a beach with a cocktail'

Toney, 26, spent the majority of his career in the Football League until Brentford's promotion in 2021.

If he does play in Qatar, it would be his international debut at any age level. He was in England's squad for their recent Nations League games but did not play.

"I see myself at the top, I see myself as the best player on the pitch. You have to have that mentality," he said after the win over Brighton.

"I'm just trying to do the best I can for the team and if it's enough to get on the plane to the World Cup then so be it.

"All I can do is do my job and then hopefully it is enough. If I get to the World Cup then hopefully I'll get some minutes there."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "I think he's getting closer and closer [to being alongside world-class strikers].

"If you want to create a top scorer then they need to be technically very good so the way he can connect with the ball, left foot, right foot, the free-kick against Leeds, the chip, he's so good technically. He's just got that character about him as well."

The Dane added that if he was England manager, he would be in his World Cup squad. "It's up to Gareth to choose but Ivan has something special not many have," he said.

"It would be a big thing if he got the first cap, that would be amazing. It would be the first time in 80 years for this club.

"I am biased but I think he is a perfect fit for the squad if you want that flexibility for the squad."

The best 100% Premier League penalty records
Penalties taken/scored
Yaya Toure11
Dimitar Berbatov9
Ivan Toney8
Rickie Lambert7
Raul Jimenez7
Ashley Barnes7
Jan Molby7
Garry Parker6
Stephen Hunt6
Elano6
Anwar El Ghazi6
Graham Alexander6
Clive Wilson6

Toney's penalty record is remarkable - scoring 25 of his 26 career efforts. His only failure has been in Peterborough's 4-0 League One defeat by Barnsley in 2018 when Adam Davies saved his kick.

For Brentford he has scored all 20, including eight in the Premier League. Only two players have taken more spot-kicks in the competition without missing - Yaya Toure and Dimitar Berbatov.

"I don't even know where I am going until I kick the ball for the penalties," admitted Toney. "The keeper tries to give it the talk but I just walk away, think of different things, like being on a beach with a cocktail."

Last November, less than four months after Toney was an established Premier League player, Frank called him the best penalty-taker in the world.

"I'm glad I said it very early," said Frank. "He's backing me up. Looking past the record, I see coolness, technique and strategy."

If Toney does go to Qatar it will cap a remarkable rise for a player who started off for Northampton in League Two before a move to Newcastle, where he made just two Premier League appearances.

He had loan spells with Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan, before joining Peterborough on a permanent deal and then Brentford.

"It is OK having good coaches but if the player doesn't listen or has the wrong attitude he has no chance," former Premier League striker Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Toney must have said to himself 'I need to take on board all this information'."

Can Southgate ignore him?

Ex-England international Dublin thinks that Toney could not only go to Qatar, but also start for the Three Lions.

Bar Kane, Toney has comfortably outscored all his rivals for a centre-forward slot - Roma's Tammy Abraham, Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"Right now he could quite easily start for England," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Defenders would fear playing against him because he is finding ways of scoring that others aren't. When you are in form like that, just give him the ball."

England have only ever won one World Cup shootout, against Colombia in 2018, and lost the Euro 2020 final on spot-kicks to Italy.

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher - who missed in England's penalty shootout loss to Portugal in 2006 - said: "Is his penalty record a reason on its own to take him to Qatar?

"That record is absolutely astonishing. You know it is a goal before he takes the penalty. It's all in the eyes.

"If England are to do well in the World Cup they will probably need to win a penalty shootout. Toney is not a bad player to have available.

"I don't see a great array of strikers pushing Harry Kane. That penalty record has to give him a stronger reason than people he is battling. He has to go."

Another former England defender in Gary Neville said: "I played in eight tournaments and was knocked out with five penalty shootouts.

"To not have him there would be a big risk."

  • Comment posted by Ditch Pundit, today at 01:01

    Yes, he doesn't play for the clubs from whom Ingerland select their squad

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 00:56

    So England are having him in squad because he can take penalties. That's a positive eh! Whatever happened to just winning games.

  • Comment posted by mystery, today at 00:52

    Matt le Tissier = eats Ivan Toney for breakfast.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 00:51

    Oh here we go, the 'journalists' are out in force to push the Toney agenda. I'm already yawning by the boring hyperbole - and this will continue until Southgate makes his final selection on the squad.

  • Comment posted by luca, today at 00:48

    No.
    We're rubbish at penalties at world cup's.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 00:47

    Yes, "they" can leave him out, because he's not one of Southgate's favourites. You might as well have an article asking whether you can include Maguire, given how bad he is.

  • Comment posted by TomCat, today at 00:46

    You'll have to make do with a mocktail on the beach if you go to Qatar lad

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 00:46

    vassell>>>>>>Toney

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 00:44

    darius vassell >>>>> ivan toney

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 00:44

    I'm not a hater of Kane, and I can understand why he will start every WC game, but in terms of general link up play on the pitch, Tony is miles clear.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 00:43

    yes they can.

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 00:41

    Course they can ignore him and probably will or if he does go may get a cameo 15 min appearance if at all.
    I don't know without checking Google what his family origins are but at the age of 26 he may have been recognised far sooner playing for a different flag.
    I would however love it if he went and played and score a shed load that would be so great

  • Comment posted by cosmo, today at 00:41

    Similar 'media' pressure for Steve Bull (of Wolves) to be given an England chance in the 1980's.

  • Comment posted by humbly, today at 00:40

    World class penalty taker, strikers and attacking players defending...this is not the the football I love

  • Comment posted by Jonesey, today at 00:38

    No reason at all, as things stand right now, to not take the lad. Really decent player.

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 00:38

    Take your form players. Confidence is key. Yup, I'd like to see Toney marauding among opposition defences.
    IF attitude will get him on the aircraft then he's going about it the right way.
    Did Southgate not pick him to play to see how he'd respond. If soooooooooo...

  • Comment posted by M650, today at 00:36

    They’re happy to ignore James Ward-Prowse with his penalty/free kick perfection.

    • Reply posted by 3000 statues of English man Arthur Cotton, today at 00:47

      3000 statues of English man Arthur Cotton replied:
      That's a good point lol, wow. But i think how Toney scored his in-play goal was something perhaps Prowse could not do?

      He also seems to be a player with a different energy than him, a bit more like English inventor Thomas Parker: 'Edison of Europe' LOL.

      🥰😋

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 00:32

    i'd go for Cocktails on the beach rather than a Qatar WC, TBPF

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 00:57

      airwolf replied:
      Skegness beach in November might make you think again.

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 00:32

    The time wasting by Brentford was a disgrace.
    So many of their ayers pretending to have cramp.
    When will the powers that be get this nonsense sorted out?
    They are cheating fans who pay hard earned money.
    It's become a joke!!

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 00:32

    Should certainly get a place.
    But he don't play for media/Man U£d though.

