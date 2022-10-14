Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Williamson has made four appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season

England captain Leah Williamson will be out of action for "several weeks" with a footinjury.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall confirmed that Williamson will undergo further assessment, but it is not likely she will need surgery.

The 25-year-old centre-back was ruled out of England's friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training.

She is set to miss England's November fixtures against Japan and Norway.

Williamson's defensive partner, Rafaelle Souza, is also expected to miss several weeks with a fractured foot.

The Brazilian, who is also unlikely to need surgery, has played in Arsenal's first two Women's Super League (WSL) games this season, scoring in the 4-0 north London derby win against Tottenham.