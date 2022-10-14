Close menu

Liverpool v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says Reds are City's biggest title challengers

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool beat Manchester City in the teams' most recent meeting at the Community Shield in July

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are still the biggest challengers to his side's Premier League title defence.

Tenth-placed Liverpool host second-placed City at Anfield on Sunday and are 13 points behind Guardiola's side.

Arsenal are top of the table and Antonio Conte's Tottenham are three points behind City in third.

However, Guardiola said Liverpool "always have been" City's main rivals for the title when asked on Friday.

"If you asked that question with 10 games left I would say I don't think Liverpool can catch the top of the league," he said.

"But being in the position we are now, and with the World Cup, anything can happen.

"I know the quality they have. It has always been a tough game and I don't expect anything else."

City have won four of the past five Premier League titles, with Liverpool beating them to the 2019-20 season by 18 points.

The Reds have pushed City to the final day of the season twice in recent years, including last season when City came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to deny Jurgen Klopp's side the Premier League title and a chance at the 'quadruple'.

"A few months ago Liverpool were competing for a prestigious situation in English football, four titles, they had more shots, possession, everything in the final and they lost," Guardiola said.

"This is the same team, same manager, things can happen.

"It's part of the nature of the competition. I don't look at good moments or bad moments I analyse as a team always expecting the best of them.

Klopp earlier agreed this weekend's fixture could be a title decider - but "not with us".

The Liverpool manager added: "They helped us to keep going of course in the seasons when we were both running away, this season is obviously different."

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 14:22

    Liverpool have lost Wijnaldum and let Fabinho, Henderson and Milner get old(er) while replacing that engine room with playmakers who are leaving the backline exposed. Until they sort that they will go back to being a team who will score 60-70 points a season. Bellingham or Rice is a must for Klopp's system to get back to work.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 14:21

    Oof! When you're getting patronized by Pep, you really know the brown stuff has hit the fan for liverpool

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 14:20

    Spurs should not even be mentioned, poor boring team now

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 14:19

    Liverpool 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by won, today at 14:19

    Arteta is like, are we a joke?

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 14:17

    You often get coaches complimenting each other in a conference prior to a meeting, but in this case it's justified. Klopp has turned around Liverpools fortunes whils't he's been at the club, sure by their standards they're not at their best at the moment, but that shouldn't be a reflection on what he's achieved at Anfield. Thing is City look so powerful at this time, particularly with Haaland.

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 14:20

      Nicky replied:
      Thank you, at last a mature comment on here

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 14:16

    Well I don't think Spurs will be any where near the top come end of season. Surely no team can go the whole season fooling (or not) the refs for pens and free kicks and Harry Kane hacking his way through the opposition without so much as a card!

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 14:16

    Might have something to do with them winning the Champions League, being to two finals in the Champions League, winning the EPL and being runner up twice in the EPL. It might have something to do with them being ever so close to winning an unprecedented clean sweep of all competitions last season. Liverpool will be back up there by the end of the season. That should explain things to some of you.

  • Comment posted by LetsallUNITEd, today at 14:12

    This season? liverpool is not a Top 9 team, please Pep stop it! Liverpool can only convincingly beat Scottish teams in the entire europe. unless Cite is scottish. They will finish out of 10 hopefully they will manage stay in the EPL.

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 14:16

      King Kenny replied:
      Something tells me that Pep knows a little bit more about football than you

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 14:10

    It's not the same team though, is it. Mane has been replaced by Nunez so not only has a world class player gone, Klopp is playing a totally different system because of the loss of Mane.

    Nunez could be a decent player for some team, but Liverpool it ain't, he's thrown the balance all over the place and it reminds me of United getting Ronaldo.

    Watch Salah v's Rangers. His face said it all.

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 14:16

      King Kenny replied:
      Diaz has replaced Mane

  • Comment posted by peter file, today at 14:07

    One time

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 14:07

    Say what you want about Pep, but he's got a hell of a sense of humour!

  • Comment posted by timncfc, today at 14:06

    This is mind-games from Pep. No way he seriously thinks that. City have gone through entire seasons dropping 14 points - Liverpool have dropped that already. Liverpool are a long way off it after selling Mane and not buying a midfielder or lowering the burden on Diaz. No disrespect to Liverpool who have been excellent for a long time, but they will be lucky to make top four at the minute.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 14:05

    The anybody but Liverpool premier league refs. Are making sure Liverpool are not even close this year. Free goals. Free fouls. To every team Liverpool have played so far. Lets see what presents city get in thos game

    • Reply posted by Ziggyg1997, today at 14:08

      Ziggyg1997 replied:
      Are you seriously saying the referees are to blame for Liverpool’s terrible league form??

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 14:04

    That's a fair assessment by Pep as he is talking about what has transpired in the last 4-5 seasons.

    It's also a signal to his team not to take Liverpool lightly as they are one of the few teams that could beat them.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 14:01

    He’s having a laugh.

  • Comment posted by BeanieBoi, today at 13:59

    The disrespect to Arsenal and Arteta right now xD

    • Reply posted by Ziggyg1997, today at 14:06

      Ziggyg1997 replied:
      Calm down. Arteta has became relevant for 9 games Liverpool have gave city a run for their money for years now.

  • Comment posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 13:59

    Nice bit of flattery; but it's no more than that.

  • Comment posted by WinLoseDrawOrGetRobbed, today at 13:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

