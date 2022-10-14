Wolves in talks with former boss Nuno over return

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Nuno bid an emotional farewell to Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season

Wolves are in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo about their former manager returning to Molineux.

The club are conducting an extensive recruitment process after Spaniard Julen Lopetegui turned down the job.

Portuguese coach Nunos was effectively sacked in 2021 after a difficult season where performances dipped following successive seventh-placed finishes.

He remains popular with Wolves fans despite a brief, unsuccessful spell at Tottenham.

Nuno was greeted fondly by Wolves fans when he returned to Molineux as Tottenham manager

The 48-year-old was sacked by Spurs in November after just four months and 17 games in charge.

In July he was named coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad on a two-year contract.

Nuno's first stint with Wolves featured an impressive promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

He also oversaw a run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as the club returned to continental competition for the first time in 39 years.

However, momentum slowed significantly in his fourth and final season in charge with Wolves finishing 13th. The team won only three of his last 13 matches at the helm.

Fellow Portuguese Bruno Lage was sacked earlier this month after a poor run of form.

Wolves are in the relegation zone with just one win from nine Premier League games this season.

Bringing Nuno back - a 'great shout' or a 'big mistake'?

On our Wolves club page on Thursday, we we asked whether the club should reappoint Nuno. H﻿ere are some of the comments:

J﻿ohn: I think Nuno should be given another chance now that we have different players and he does seem to inspire the team and the crowds.

D﻿arron: Nuno's a great shout, but I'm not sure he and the Wolves chairman have buried the hatchet.

D﻿avid: I was saddened to see Nuno go but, like most people, I felt his style of play wouldn't get us further. He built a great spirit but his squad was too small and we never scored enough goals. Bringing him back would be brave but probably short term. Most are not his players. Perhaps consider a short-term contract and wait for Lopetegui?

Alan: Before considering Nuno again, I would want to look him in the eyes and see that he has regained his old spark he clearly lost in his last year at the club.

D﻿airve: I remember the 'punch-to-the-gut' feeling when I heard Nuno was leaving. If I was the Wolves hierarchy, I would be begging him to come back.

L﻿indsay: Wolves are in a difficult position, but they should not panic and make more errors. As much as I liked Nuno, I do not agree with him going back - big mistake. Wolves must wait for the right person. They just need to survive this season and start again whenever.

