Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not expect to be sacked in the wake of Rangers' 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes Van Bronckhorst should keep his job because the Ibrox side are in a title fight with Celtic. (Record) external-link

Rangers will not pursue free agents amid injuries to defenders Connor Goldson and John Souttar. (Express) external-link

Transfer guru Steve Hitchen is close to joining Celtic. (Sun) external-link

James Forrest knew he was three goals short of 100 for Celtic before his hat-trick against Hibs. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic withdrew Sead Haksabanovic at half-time of Saturday's 6-1 defeat of Hibernian as the winger was nursing an injury. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson criticises his side for being timid at Celtic Park. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay drew pride from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United, despite the Tangerines' leveller. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox praises the performance of Glenn Middleton in the Dingwall draw. (Courier - subscription required) external-link