Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Haksabanovic, Gauld
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not expect to be sacked in the wake of Rangers' 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool. (Sun)
Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes Van Bronckhorst should keep his job because the Ibrox side are in a title fight with Celtic. (Record)
Rangers will not pursue free agents amid injuries to defenders Connor Goldson and John Souttar. (Express)
Transfer guru Steve Hitchen is close to joining Celtic. (Sun)
James Forrest knew he was three goals short of 100 for Celtic before his hat-trick against Hibs. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic withdrew Sead Haksabanovic at half-time of Saturday's 6-1 defeat of Hibernian as the winger was nursing an injury. (Sun)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson criticises his side for being timid at Celtic Park. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay drew pride from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United, despite the Tangerines' leveller. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox praises the performance of Glenn Middleton in the Dingwall draw. (Courier - subscription required)
Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker Ryan Gauld, 26, has given up on representing Scotland, having not had any contact from the Scottish FA since Gordon Strachan's time as national boss. (Record)