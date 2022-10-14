Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Forest v Derby 'always a big occasion'

Nottingham Forest captain Lyndsey Harkin says the prospect of attracting another record crowd to the City Ground for Sunday's showdown with Derby County "will spur" the Reds on.

Derby's victory against Forest at the ground last season was watched by 4,443 fans - a record in the Women's National League Northern Premier Division.

Harkin anticipates "another great occasion", which she hope to this time celebrate with a win.

"We have to embrace it," she said.

"To beat the crowd record again would be amazing. It's not going to be overwhelming, it's something we have to enjoy.

"To play in front of crowd like that you want to be the winning team."

Third-placed Forest, who were beaten by East Midlands rivals Derby in both league meetings last season, are three places and three points above the Rams in the table after six games this term.

With Forest's men's team promoted to the Premier League and Derby relegated to League One, it is the first time in 15 years that that there will not be a men's East Midlands derby in the league.

Forest centre-back Charlotte Steggles hopes their meeting can attract new fans to the women's side.

"They may not get a men's game this season, so if you still want that occasion, that derby atmosphere, then get down," she told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It's great to have that atmosphere around and gives us a buzz as a team and gives us extra burst of energy we need."

After a summer of change, Derby manager Samantha Griffiths says she has a "hungry" side eager to make an impression against their neighbours.

"We have a real group of Derby girls that probably wear that badge with more pride than potentially some of the players we had last year, purely because they are more local and have grown up with the club," she said.

"It's Forest-Derby - that's it. It's a great occasion. Both sides always put on a good show."