Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson has refused to write off his side's Europa Conference League chances, despite Thursday's 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers' Ben Davies is having an injury complaint assessed, with defensive teammates Connor Goldson and John Souttar already facing spells on the sidelines. (Athletic) external-link

Captain James Tavernier says Goldson will still make his voice heard while he is absent from the Rangers first team. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Tavernier has apologised to Rangers fans following the 7-1 defeat by Liverpool but insists the Ibrox side did not thrown in the towel. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson cringed as he watched the Ibrox side lose seven goals to Liverpool. (Record) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Celtic and Rangers are out of their depth in the Champions League. (Sun) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes his own demeanour is key to haping the morale in his squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson fears defender Ryan Porteous will be hounded out of Scottish football by rival fans. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who is serving a touchline ban, insists the problems apparent in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Dundee United could not be fixed from the stands. (Record) external-link

Goodwin welcomes the impending introduction of VAR in Scottish football but hopes it will not dampen the pace and intensity of games. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Referee Willie Collum has yearned for the day VAR is introduced to Scottish football so officials are not the headline makers after games. (Record) external-link

However, Collum says VAR's introduction to the Scottish game will not be easy. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale cannot wait for VAR to get up and running in the Scottish Premiership. (Herald - subscription required) external-link