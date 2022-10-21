Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Maidstone United

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 16Bajrami
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 19Scott
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 14Francis
  • 15Baldwin
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 2Hoyte
  • 12Mensah
  • 15Booty
  • 3Galvin
  • 8Corne
  • 21Deacon
  • 22Barkers
  • 7Alabi
  • 17Pattison

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 4Ellul
  • 10Barham
  • 14Odusanya
  • 16Fawole
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1393131131830
2Wrexham1392238152329
3Boreham Wood137422012825
4Chesterfield137332518724
5Bromley137332013724
6Solihull Moors1364327161122
7York146441812622
8Woking136252214820
9Wealdstone135441413119
10Eastleigh135441515019
11Dag & Red145452430-619
12Southend134541211117
13Maidenhead United135261316-317
14Barnet135262732-517
15Dorking135262430-617
16Altrincham133551824-614
17Yeovil132741214-213
18Oldham133461422-813
19Gateshead132651620-412
20Halifax13337920-1112
21Maidstone United133371730-1312
22Aldershot133281722-511
23Scunthorpe132561926-711
24Torquay13238923-149
View full National League table

