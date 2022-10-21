Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town20:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 8Evans
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 14John-Jules
  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson

Substitutes

  • 2Keogh
  • 9Ladapo
  • 10Chaplin
  • 12Ball
  • 29Edwards
  • 30Humphreys
  • 31Hladky

Derby

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 5Chester
  • 33Davies
  • 6Cashin
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 12Smith
  • 17Sibley
  • 8Bird
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 18Dobbin
  • 23Osula

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 4Hourihane
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth14111228141434
2Ipswich1493227121530
3Sheff Wed1492327121529
4Peterborough147162617922
5Portsmouth126422215722
6Barnsley136341712521
7Bolton13634138521
8Shrewsbury136341414021
9Derby126241511420
10Charlton144732217519
11Exeter145362420418
12Bristol Rovers145362224-218
13Wycombe135261717017
14Lincoln City124531516-117
15Fleetwood133731111016
16Port Vale134451419-516
17Accrington134451419-516
18Cambridge145181525-1016
19Oxford Utd124261314-114
20Cheltenham134271219-714
21Forest Green143381431-1712
22MK Dons133191321-810
23Burton142391629-139
24Morecambe131571024-148
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC