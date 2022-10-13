Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Fofana had a good chance to score his second of the night just before half time

Shamrock Rovers are still seeking their first win and goal in the Europa Conference League group stage after a 2-0 home defeat by Molde in Dublin.

Teenage striker David Fofana opened the scoring for the Norwegians in the first half, with substitute Kristian Eriksen doubling their lead in the second.

It was a spirited performance from Rovers, who can no longer progress from the group stage of the competition.

Molde are now second in Group F, three points behind leaders Djurgardens.

The Swedish side defeated third-placed Belgian side Gent 4-2 earlier on Thursday evening to leave them on 10 points from four matches.

League of Ireland leaders Rovers, outplayed in last week's 3-0 defeat in Norway, only have one point from their four matches so far, having drawn 0-0 at home to Djurgardens in their opening game.

The visitors' first goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Emil Breivik stood up an inviting cross from the left and 19-year-old striker Fofana planted a header past impressive home goalkeeper Alan Mannus, with the home side claiming the goalscorer was offside.

Their second came 21 minutes from time as 32-year-old Eriksen found space at the near post to head home a left-wing corner after Mannus had superbly tipped Magnus Eikrem's shot round the post.

The hosts had begun strongly and probably should have taken a second-minute lead when Richie Towell got in down the right and delivered a low cross which Aaron Greene met at the near post but his first-time effort was off target.

Ronan Finn had a well-hit shot saved by Jacob Karlstrøm on 14 minutes before Martin Bjørnbak missed an easy header for the Norwegians a minute before Fofana's goal, with the young striker going through again just before half-time and forcing an excellent save from Mannus with his low shot.

Towell went close himself soon after the break when his shot on the turn was palmed away by Karlstrøm, and Mannus made another good save before Eriksen sealed the visitors' win with their second goal.