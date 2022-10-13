Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, centre, was banned for eight games after accusing Ryan Porteous of 'blatant cheating'

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says Ryan Porteous is being "targeted" and could be forced to leave Scottish football.

The defender has been a controversial figure since breaking through, and earlier this month Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was banned after accusing Porteous of "blatant cheating".

Johnson also claimed Porteous was the victim of a "heavy elbow off the ball" in Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Dundee United.

"He is actively being targeted which is quite interesting," said Johnson.

"You have a Scottish player, young, extremely talented, now in the Scotland set-up, that has got a reputation.

"I look back to England and I feel it is more diluted in England because of the number of clubs you have whereas here it is such a goldfish bowl in terms of the media, the amount of times the players and managers come across each other, sometimes there can be a subliminal bias against certain players.

"He might want to jump out of the Scottish league for that exact reason because he feels that target is there on and off the pitch.

"It is a concern. You could end up losing players for that type of scenario, that they don't feel they are being protected, they feel that they are being targeted."

Scottish football is due to introduce VAR later this month, with the first match coming at Easter Road as Hibs host St Johnstone next Friday.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the technology will be rolled out across the top flight that weekend as well as being used for the Scottish Cup and League Cup semi-finals and finals.

"The off-the-ball stuff should get caught but it doesn't get caught enough at this level, at the time or retrospectively," said Johnson.

"Ryan Porteous had a big one where he received a really heavy elbow off the ball.

"It didn't get picked up, it didn't get spoken about and I think Ryan Porteous needs a lot more protection than he is getting at the moment."