George Maris (centre) has scored three goals for Mansfield in all competitions so far this season

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris has signed a contract extension until June 2024, with an option for a further year.

Maris, 26, joined the Stags from Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee in July 2020, and has played 104 times for them, scoring seven goals.

"I'm buzzing and over the moon to get it done," Maris said.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough described the deal for Maris as "very good news for the club".

The Stags, losing finalists in last season's League Two play-off final, are in a good run of form with four wins in their past six league games.

"I've loved it here since the day I walked in and it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension," Maris added. external-link

"It's a great club which is very well run from top to bottom. It's clearly going in the right direction on and off the pitch."