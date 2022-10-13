Last updated on .From the section QPR

Elijah Dixon-Bonner knows both QPR manager Mick Beale and first-team coach Neil Banfield from his academy days at Liverpool and Arsenal

QPR have signed former Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The 21-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Premier League side in the summer.

"The energy in the squad is amazing. The way the guys have welcomed me has been incredible," Dixon-Bonner told the club website.

"I feel really comfortable and that will help me play my football. I already feel like I have been here for ages."

Dixon-Bonner was named in Liverpool's Champions League squad last season and featured in their Carabao Cup campaign.

He came through both Arsenal and Liverpool's youth academies and knows QPR boss Mick Beale and first-team coach Neil Banfield from those early days.

"When he [Beale] spoke about the plans he has for me at QPR and how I could contribute to the squad, I was really excited."

"I have so much respect for Neil and I can't wait to be working with him day in, day out."

Dixon-Bonner has made 11 appearances for England at under-16 and under 17-level.

He is currently recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

QPR are currently third in the Championship and undefeated in their past five games. They face Luton Town away on Saturday.