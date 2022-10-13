Sander Berge & Jayden Bogle: Sheffield United duo out until after World Cup
From the section Sheff Utd
Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Sander Berge have been ruled out until after the World Cup.
Both players picked up injuries in their home Championship defeat by QPR. on 4 October.
Bogle, 22, was making his first start after a long-term knee injury.
Norway international Berge, 24, who has scored three goals in 12 league appearances this season, has ruptured ankle ligaments but does not require surgery.