Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Andy Robertson missed Scotland's matches last month through injury

The safety net of a play-off will give Scotland the "freedom" to attack a tough Euro 2024 qualifying group, says captain Andy Robertson.

Scotland were drawn alongside Spain, Norway, Cyprus, and Georgia.

Should they finish outside the top two, Steve Clarke's side will get a second shot at reaching the finals after winning their Nations League group.

"We secured pot two, which I don't think has gone in our favour with the draw we've got," Robertson said.

"But it's an exciting draw and we go into the Euros campaign knowing we've got a play-off, which should give us a a bit of freedom to go and play.

"You don't want to rely on it (play-off spot), you want to qualify automatically.

"We know how tough play-offs can be. We obviously have it on the backburner but we have to focus on trying to finish in the automatic places and qualifying for another Euros."

Robertson missed the three matches in September with injury as Scotland picked up a win and a draw against Ukraine, and a victory over Republic of Ireland to top their Nations League section.

"So proud of the boys - three huge results for them," the Liverpool full-back added.

"Getting promoted to League A is massive for us and something to be excited about, playing against the big nations."