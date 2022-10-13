Last updated on .From the section World Cup

New venues and stadiums have been constructed for the World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup has allowed Qatar to make progress on issues related to worker rights but there remains gaps in the country's labour system, the tournament's organising committee says.

Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

Mahmoud Qutub, the committee's director of workers' welfare and labour rights, says the labour landscape has changed.

"We embarked on this journey after we won the World Cup bid," said Qutub.

"There was an acknowledgment at the time that gaps existed. We have demonstrated through our various ecosystems that meaningful steps can be taken to fill those gaps."

Qutub was speaking at a public parliamentary hearing on the protection of workers' rights in Qatar, organised by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The World Cup starts on 20 November.

It is estimated up to 30,000 migrant labourers have been used on projects to build seven stadiums for the finals in Qatar, as well as a new airport, new metro and new roads.

However, human rights organisation Amnesty International says that since 2010 hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have faced human rights abuses while employed to build wider infrastructure necessary to host the tournament, as well as the venues.

"We recognise there are shortcomings," added Qutub. "This was, after all, the reason why we pursued the World Cup bid... awarding the World Cup has done a lot of service to Qatar, the region, the globe."

But Lord George Foulkes, who chaired the hearing, said more results need to be seen.

"The number of tragic accidents continues to run into the hundreds," he said. "And enforcement of new rules isn't sufficiently effective. Workers don't have the right of assembly."

Rights groups have also highlighted that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar with Amnesty International saying women and LGBTQ+ people "continue to face discrimination in law and practice".

Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said: "We have yet to speak about some of the elephants in the room: ensuring independent investigation of unexplained deaths.

"We demand that safety, respect and rights for LGBTQ+ persons and fundamental respect for women's football should be non-negotiable requirements for hosting the biggest sports tournament in the world.

"The positive changes need to reach more than the 2% of workers the Supreme Committee covers. And the changes need to be lasting before we can talk about any legacy."

Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup, has said LGBTQ+ fans coming to Qatar would not have to worry about "persecution of any sort", describing the nation as a "tolerant country".