Michael Cooper has kept seven clean sheets in 13 League One appearances this season

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he would be "amazed" if goalkeeper Michael Cooper left the club in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is one of the highest-rated goalkeepers in League One and has been linked a possible move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

"There's no denying Michael's playing great, he's attracting attention," Schumacher said.

"But Michael's happy with what he's doing," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's got two years left on his contract and the club are quite calm with the situation.

"I'd be amazed if the club decide to sell him in January, especially if we're still challenging at the top end of the league, because he's too important to us."

It comes as second-choice goalkeeper Callum Burton signed a new contract, while the club agreed terms with former Watford keeper Adam Parkes for a deal until the end of the season.

Schumacher says as far as he is aware no rival club has contacted Argyle with a bid for the much-admired goalkeeper, who came up through the Pilgrims' academy ranks.

"I'm not surprised if Aston Villa are interested or they send scouts to watch him, because that's what people do," he said.

"We send scouts to watch players who we're interested in, but until you pick the phone up up and say 'can we buy Michael Cooper' then it's just someone says they're a good player.

"But people can relax because it's not like we've got a deal lined up and Michael Cooper's going, that's not happening.

"The club have got some intelligent people behind the scenes who understand how important promotion would be for us, and if we sold our goalkeeper who we think is one of our best players in the middle of the season, that would make our chances of going up less likely.

"If someone comes in with a crazy bid that we absolutely can't turn down, then again they're intelligent people, they'll make that decision.

"But nobody has piceid the phone and said 'there's whatever million for Michael Cooper', it just hasn't happened."