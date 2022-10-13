Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin Nicholson has been a coach at Exeter City's academy since the summer of 2019

Kevin Nicholson says he would be interested in becoming the permanent manager of Exeter City.

The 42-year-old has been in temporary charge at St James Park since Matt Taylor left to take the vacant manager's job at Rotherham United.

The former Torquay United manager is currently under-18's coach at City.

"I've enjoyed everything I've done, yes I would be interested and I would be keen to continue doing it longer term," Nicholson told BBC Sport.

"But myself, the players, the staff, all we're bothered about is beating Oxford.

"If you waste energy and thought and time thinking about stuff that I've got no massive control over, then I'm not doing justice to the position that I'm in at the moment.

"Yes, there is definitely an interest, I'd love the opportunity to go further with the group, but that's it, done."

Under Nicholson's guidance Exeter won 2-0 at Bradford City last Saturday before a 4-2 defeat at Charlton on Tuesday in League One, having also beaten Southampton's academy in the EFL Trophy a day after he took over.

"It's a fan-owned club, everybody's got a bit of something involved in it," he added.

"It's not about me, I'm grateful for the opportunity I've got now, I'll be grateful if I get an opportunity to do it further and I'll be there in a flash if they ask me that question.

"There's no point in denying that I am interested in the job, but at the same time that's it."