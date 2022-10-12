Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has encouraged fans to make more noise at games while she watches from home following surgery

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will take time away from the club as she recovers from an emergency hysterectomy.

Hayes, 45, revealed she had surgery last week as part of her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

In a statement, five-time WSL winner Hayes told fans she would "need time and patience to return to full health".

"I know you'll respect that my health comes first and at this time I've got to prioritise what I need to do for me," Hayes said.

Assistant manager Denise Reddy will take charge of the reigning Women's Super League champions in Hayes' absence, with general manager Paul Green carrying out media duties.

A club statement said: "Everybody at Chelsea would like to wish Emma a speedy recovery and we will continue to support her during this time."

