Helen Ward (right) has won 102 caps during a 14-year career with Wales

Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue.

Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland.

The 36-year-old will talk to her family and manager Gemma Grainger before making a decision.

"It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but I haven't made any decisions yet," she said.

"Right now it's something I've got to get my head around.

"I'll be 39 by the time the Euro finals come around and that's not young, especially when you've got two kids.

"My plan was to always hang up my boots after the World Cup.

"Obviously I wanted to be there to do that and now that's not going to happen. I need to have a few conversations with Gemma and my family and see what happens.

"At the moment it's just sad that we're not going to be in that World Cup and everything that comes around that I'm going to have to process over the next however long.

Wales suffer play-off heartbreak in Switzerland

"I'm not going to rush anything, but it feel like a difficult challenge to try and keep going for another two years.

"I'm sure every single one of the other players has got another campaign in them if they want to do it, but I don't know what it looks like at the moment."

Grainger's side had finished second to France in their qualifying group, securing a play-off place in the process and went on to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina.

But hopes of reaching a first major tournament came to an end in a dramatic play-off final in Switzerland.

Rhiannon Roberts put Wales ahead, but the Swiss fought back to win in the dying seconds of extra time.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster this whole campaign really," Ward told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"It's something that I think we as a group and as individuals will look back on with immense amount of pride, but also that disappointment we didn't get quite over the line.

"But there's things that we've done this campaign on and off the pitch - the crowds we've bought in and the incredible support we've had.

"We broke our attendance three times in one campaign and those are the sort of things we have to remember and that we've made history.

"We'll all look back with pride. but of course Tuesday night wasn't how it was supposed to go.

"We rode our luck at times - Switzerland are a phenomenal side and have some incredible players and it just wasn't to be.

'Gutted' Ingle proud of entire team

"We'll have to wipe away the tears and get going again for the Euros, which start in September."

Watford's Ward made her Wales debut against Luxembourg in 2008 and is her country's all time leading goalscorer with 44 goals.

She said the squad had a very special "connection" and "rapport" with Wales' fans, also popularly referred to as the 'Red Wall'.

"We started to build something a few years ago in the campaign where we had England," Ward added.

"Then Covid hit and that took the fans away from us directly, but that connection we built through social platforms and I think that's been steadily growing.

"We've seen the fruits of that this campaign and it's not just young girls, there were so many boys and men at the games as well.

"Signing autographs and taking selfies with so many different people is incredible and I hope that's something the women's game never loses.

"I know the men have a great relationship with their Red Wall as well, but it feels so special to be a part of that.

"The messages I've had since Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram have been so humbling and I'm grateful for every single one and I read every single message.

"It means so much and I know all the girls feel the same."