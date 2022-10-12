Mark Hudson is yet to taste defeat as Cardiff's interim boss

Mark Hudson will not allow there to be "distractions" over his position as he looks to continue his good start as Cardiff City manager.

Hudson has taken seven points from nine since taking over from Steve Morison.

Cardiff are not believed to be actively looking beyond interim boss Hudson.

"I am focused on what the team can achieve and all I will ever do is focus on what we can deliver for them to feel comfortable and confident going into a game," Hudson said.

"I never look too far ahead I will continue to say that. I live for the now. It is important we focus on Coventry, Queens Park rangers and Swansea coming up.

"I am not focused on anything but delivering what we can for the team."

Former Cardiff captain Hudson was number two to Morison before he was sacked last month with club 18th in the Championship after 10 games. They now sit 12th.

Hudson added: "I have had conversations. We are talking about how we can get points from games. There are no distractions.

"We are focused on our jobs, that is the ultimate and most important thing. We focus on the games, getting the fans behind us, showing what we are about for them and them supporting us. That is the main aim for us at the moment."

After earning a point against Burnley in his first game in charge, Hudson steered Cardiff to wins over Blackburn and Wigan.

They are looking to make it three consecutive victories for the first time this season when they host bottom-club Coventry City on Saturday.

"Seven points from nine is a really good week, but it is only one week within the season and something you are never going to rest on," Hudson added.

"Coventry may be where they are in the league but they are three or four games behind everyone because of what happened to their pitch at the beginning of the season, so you cannot take into account where the team is in the league."

Cardiff have injury doubts over striker Callum Robinson and defender Mahlon Romeo. Robinson took a heavy knock after scoring in the 3-1 win at Wigan last Saturday, while Romeo was injured in the home win over Blackburn.

Wales international Rubin Colwill is getting closer to a return, while young winger Isaak Davies is continuing his return-to-play protocol.