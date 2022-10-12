Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin's Swansea have taken 15 points from their last six games

Russell Martin says it would take "something really special" to lure him away from Swansea City after brushing off links with West Bromwich Albion.

Martin insists he wants to stay at Swansea to reap the benefits of the hard work done since he took charge in August 2021.

And the 36-year-old says he would be "more than open" to signing a new contract at some stage.

"We're really happy here," said the Swansea head coach.

"I have said that all the way along. I wouldn't say that if we didn't feel that.

"Social media [speculation], papers or whatever - we have a job to do and we love the job we're in."

Martin left League One club MK Dons - his first managerial post - to succeed Steve Cooper at Swansea.

The Dons reached the play-offs last season under Martin's successor, Liam Manning.

"We've done 14 months of such hard work [at Swansea], with a lot of pain and challenge, and we're starting to really reap the benefits of that," Martin added.

"We left our previous club after 18 months of really hard work and someone else really benefited from that. I don't really want to do the same again here. I would like for us to see the rewards for hard work."

Swansea go to Burnley on Saturday having won five of their last six games, their best run in the Martin era.

Having been in the bottom three after a slow start to the season, the Welsh club are now sixth in the table.

Swansea's fine form has seen Martin touted as a contender to take over at West Brom following Steve Bruce's exit.

Midfielder Joe Allen has made nine appearances since rejoining Swansea from Stoke in the summer

"When you get linked with certain bits, hopefully it highlights you're doing a good job," Martin said.

"When you get a few bad results it can go the other way, but there was never a question when we went through a tough start. In fact the club showed more support than ever - the owners and Julian [chief executive Winter]. Hopefully we will repay that loyalty and faith.

"When you're happy you feel a certain sense of fulfilment. You are seeing so many young players go on the pitch and show really good things.

"That's the best bit of our job. It would take something really special to take us away from that."

Martin's Swansea contract runs until the end of next season.

When asked about the possibility of signing a new deal, he said: "If at some point the club want to discuss a new contract, then it means we are doing something right and of course we'd be more than open to that."

Swansea will again be without Joe Allen (hamstring) and Jamie Paterson (groin) at Burnley, although Liam Cullen is available after a shoulder problem.

Martin says Wales midfielder Allen, 32, has suffered "a little setback" after missing his club's last three games.

However, Swansea are hopeful Allen will return next week.

"He's not made it any worse - we've rescanned it and all of that stuff," Martin said.

"It's better to take time with Joe, with his age and history, and get him right to make sure he can contribute for us and Wales at the World Cup."