The footage was filmed in the dressing room at Hampden Park as the Republic celebrated qualifying for the World Cup

Uefa has opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Republic of Ireland women's players after a video of them singing a pro-IRA chant emerged following their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

European football's governing body confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector will oversee the case, with information on the matter to be made available "in due course".

On Wednesday, Republic manager Vera Pauw said the team apologised "from the bottom of our hearts" for the video.

It emerged on social media after their 1-0 win at Hampden Park which saw them reach the World Cup for the first time.

The footage showed team members chanting the pro-IRA slogan in the stadium's dressing room after Amber Barrett's goal had earned the side a place at next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Pauw insisted that the release of the footage on social media by one of the squad was not the core issue, adding the player "was devastated and crying in her room".

"I don't want to hide behind that because it she hadn't put it on social media and I had been notified about it and the significance, then I would have addressed it immediately.

"I've also told her that putting it on social media is not the biggest thing.

"The biggest thing is that it has happened. It doesn't matter if you are in private room or a dressing room or if you are outside."