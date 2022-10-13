Last updated on .From the section Football

Mohamed Salah bagged the Champions League's fastest ever hat-trick, scoring three goals in six minutes in Liverpool's Group A match against Rangers.

Fifteen players have scored hat-tricks in less than 11 minutes across the Champions League and Premier League.

Can you name them in eight minutes? Good luck!

Can you name the 16 fastest hat-trick scorers in the Champions League and Premier League? How to play Score: 0 / 15 08:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 15 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Answers Give up!