St James' Park has already hosted a women's team game and will do so again in November

Newcastle United are exploring naming rights for St James' Park and whether to expand or build a new stadium, but will do so by consulting with fans.

Many supporters were angered when the stadium was renamed the Sports Direct Arena under former owner Mike Ashley.

The club's new owners are seeking to increase revenues in an attempt to make the club more successful.

New chief executive Darren Eales said the side was "going to look at every opportunity we can".

But he told BBC Radio Newcastle it would be done "in dialogue with our supporters". He also called St James' Park "the best place in the Premier League to come and watch football".

Asked if Newcastle were looking to rename the stadium, grow capacity or build a ground, Eales said: "We will take our time and look at what's best for the club."

Newcastle have spent more than £200m on players since the takeover a year ago, but Eales, who was appointed in July, said: "At the current revenues, £200m isn't sustainable."

He added: "If we look at the stadium, we know the history of what happened with Sports Direct.

"Clearly that is something we want to talk to supporters about but there's a realisation, and we'll be open and communicate about this; we need to bring in revenues if we are going to put it on to the pitch.

"So we are going to look at every opportunity we can but do it in dialogue with our supporters. We are not going to do something that doesn't make good business sense because it upsets 99% of our supporters. That's really important, having that dialogue.

"We will look at all opportunities but one thing I would say is that St James' Park is the best place in the Premier League to come and watch football."

Since the Saudi-led takeover a year ago, Newcastle have taken down the Sports Direct signs at St James' Park and have added a sleeve sponsor to their shirts.

It is also understood that they will end their main shirt sponsor deal early, concluding the contract at the end of the current season.

Eales, who was appointed in July and previously worked in the MLS (Major League Soccer) with Atlanta United, added: "One of the important things I learned in the States was... we thought of everything from a fan experience because we had no fans. Every decision we made was through the lens of how does it affect the supporter experience?

"It was the right thing to do in terms of building a brand or business and what happens is that you find that the revenue follows."