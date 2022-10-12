Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey's early goals took his tally to 11 in the league this season

Truro City consolidated top spot in Southern Premier League South with a 4-0 win over Swindon Supermarine.

The White Tigers were 3-0 up inside 11 minutes as they blew away their opponents at Bolitho Park.

Top scorer Tyler Harvey found the net after six minutes before he got his 11th league goal of the season two minutes later from the penalty spot.

Andrew Neal headed home a third goal after 11 minutes and scored the fourth nine minutes from time.

Truro had numerous other chances to increase their tally - Dan Sullivan and Will Dean had early efforts while Harvey had a goal ruled out for offside after 29 minutes.

Harvey also had a second-half header tipped over the bar while fellow striker Neal missed a number of chances after the break.

The result sees Truro City preserve their one-point lead at the top of the table, although second-placed Weston-super-Mare do have a game in hand.