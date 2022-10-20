Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham3Aston VillaAston Villa0

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa: Craven Cottage defeat increases pressure on Villa manager Steven Gerrard

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments596

Harrison Reed, Fulham, Aston Villa
Harrison Reed's second goal for Fulham broke the deadlock at Craven Cottage

Fulham increased the pressure on beleaguered Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard with a deserved victory at Craven Cottage.

Harrison Reed gave the home side the lead, drilling home after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had punched a corner into the midfielder's path.

Andreas Pereira went close on two occasions, while Aleksandar Mitrovic had a far-post header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings as the home side dominated the first half.

Villa's evening went from bad to worse just after the hour mark, when Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card after being adjudged by the video assistant referee to have head-butted Mitrovic in an off-the-ball altercation.

The home side wasted little time in capitalising on their numerical advantage, Mitrovic doubling their lead from the penalty spot after the striker's shot had struck Matty Cash on the arm. Martinez managed to get both hands on Mitrovic's effort but was unable to keep it out.

The visitors' misery was complete when Mings diverted Neeskens Kebano's low cross into his own net - a goal which was greeted by chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" by sections of the away end.

The result leaves Gerrard's side teetering precariously above the relegation zone in 17th, while Fulham climb into the top half.

Villa fans turn on Gerrard

Having booed their players off the field following Saturday's home defeat by Chelsea, the Villa supporters once again made their feelings known as the visitors traipsed off the Craven Cottage pitch at half-time - and again in the latter stages of the contest.

Unmistakable chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" and "Steven Gerrard, get out of our club" echoed around the ground following Mings' own goal, which capped a desperate performance from the away side in west London.

Only the goal-line clearance from Mings and several impressive saves from Martinez kept the scoreline down in the first half.

It could have been much worse for Gerrard's side, who offered Marco Silva's team far too much space in the final third - particularly down Fulham's left - while offering precious little as an attacking threat.

The decision to replace striker Danny Ings with Leander Dendoncker following Luiz's dismissal was met by shouts of "We want Gerrard out" from sections of the Putney End.

Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard said before the game that his side were "a lot closer to where we want to be" in terms of performance levels - but this was very much a step in the wrong direction for the 42-year-old and his players.

Fulham return to winning ways in style

Silva cut a frustrated figure after Fulham's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, but his only qualm with the Cottagers' first-half display here will have been that it should have yielded more than Reed's well-taken opener.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, who was reinstated to the Fulham side after making his comeback from injury against Bournemouth, was particularly lively in the opening stages as the hosts took the game to their opponents.

The Brazilian had a fierce shot blocked by the foot of Martinez before fizzing a low ball across the penalty area which evaded everyone inside the box.

The impressive Pereira then saw two spectacular long-range efforts deflected off target before Mitrovic was denied by Mings.

The hosts added gloss to the scoreline through Mitrovic's penalty and Mings' late own goal, ending a run of three league games without victory in emphatic style.

The win is Fulham's biggest in the Premier League in nine years - since a 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace during the 2013-14 campaign.

Player of the match

WilsonHarry Wilson

with an average of 6.99

Fulham

  1. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.99

  2. Squad number38Player nameHarris
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.76

  4. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.76

  5. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.60

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    6.59

  8. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    6.44

  12. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    6.40

  13. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    6.34

  15. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.21

  16. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    5.77

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    4.57

  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    4.21

  3. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    4.19

  4. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.13

  5. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.86

  6. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    3.84

  7. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    3.78

  8. Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    3.73

  9. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    3.71

  10. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    3.71

  11. Squad number20Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    3.65

  12. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    3.51

  13. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    3.47

  14. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    3.38

  15. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    3.36

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 73'minutes
  • 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 73'minutes
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forHarrisat 87'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forWilsonat 85'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 21James
  • 27Mbabu
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 38Harris

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 20BednarekSubstituted forCashat 45'minutes
  • 5MingsBooked at 60mins
  • 18Young
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forArcherat 81'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 62mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 31BaileyBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 58'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 9IngsSubstituted forDendonckerat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 19Nakamba
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 35Archer
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
23,508

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Daniel James (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luke Harris (Fulham).

  9. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Luke Harris replaces Andreas Pereira.

  11. Post update

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Archer (Aston Villa).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).

  14. Post update

    Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Neeskens Kebano.

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa. Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

593 comments

  • Comment posted by footy1, today at 21:29

    Has Gerrard actually coached or improved a single player since he arrived at Villa? Getting rid of Dean Smith for Gerrard proves uou have to be careful what you wish for!

    • Reply posted by PaxmanMustStay, today at 21:38

      PaxmanMustStay replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:29

    I've just stuck a tenner on that lettuce to replace Gerrard.....

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 21:34

      NB22 replied:
      Let's hope Gerrard doesn't romaine in the job for your sake then.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 21:27

    Villa gone backwards since the sacking Smith

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:39

      Sport Report replied:
      Brexit football from Villa

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 21:27

    No denying Gerrard's failed at Villa and you can probably expect him gone soon.
    Yeah I'm captain obvious.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:40

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Steven Gerrard came to Villa with such promise but no one could have predicted it would go downhill this fast and turn out this badly for him. The jump from the SPFL to the PL was simply too big for him at this stage of this young managerial career.

  • Comment posted by Did I Say That, today at 21:24

    Goodbye Gerrard and thanks for nothing!!!

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 21:34

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Should have stayed with Rangers and enjoyed champions league football.

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 21:26

    Sad for Gerrard. Looks like the sack is on the cards.Should have cut it at rangers for a it longer. Villa was a bad choice in the first place. He'll be another name in the inevitable managerial merry go round.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 21:32

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Slippy G is well out of his depth. Needs to do a Liz Truss leave.
      Good riddance!

  • Comment posted by RedZetter7, today at 21:28

    Why do players stupidly confront each other face to face knowing full well that one will go down clutching his face and the other will be sent off. Just stupid macho play acting. Grow up.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 21:41

      tony replied:
      I do wonder why it was okay for Mitrovic to run yards to bump into Douglas Luiz and that's okay ???

  • Comment posted by COYW, today at 21:27

    Fulham were brilliant. Gerrard is gone

    • Reply posted by Lotsadogs, today at 21:48

      Lotsadogs replied:
      If only. His best mate Purslow will soothe the owners.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 21:27

    Finally, we might soon stop seeing them being referred to as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    • Reply posted by edward bundy, today at 21:29

      edward bundy replied:
      Yes, the correct title will be ‘Steven Garrard’s CHAMPIONSHIP villa’

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 21:23

    An excellent result for us….. good to get back to winning ways.

    Gerrard is toast tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by paulr, today at 21:30

      paulr replied:
      3 villa fans reading about us 👍

  • Comment posted by SteveRes, today at 21:26

    The only person who's done a worse job than Stevie G this year is Liz Truss. Appalling manager.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 21:36

      margaret replied:
      The man has more integrity and class than anyone 👏

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:29

    Well done Fulham. Looking like staying up as there are easy 3 teams desperate to go down

    Will Gerrard be sacked when Brentford beat them or will the Villa owners wait until Villa are mathematically doomed!?

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 21:26

    I thought the red card and penalty were harsh but, aside from that, Fulham were far and away the better side. It was a solid team performance, but William was my man of the match. He adds that bit of quality and experience, suits their system and looks like he's enjoying his football. He's improved his fitness as well.

    • Reply posted by Rick O Shea, today at 21:27

      Rick O Shea replied:
      As for Villa, they're the kind of team I wouldn't fancy against anyone right now. The relegation zone surely wasn't the plan when they appointed Steve. Still, I think it's too early to pull the trigger. Fans are probably hoping they're working on a big name appointment like Pochettino or Tuchel.

  • Comment posted by The Nook, today at 21:25

    Luiz let his teamates down tonight.
    10 men when struggling already is disastrous.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:31

      the peoples poet replied:
      Lettuce to replace Gerrard..

  • Comment posted by Nirospoem, today at 21:31

    I do not want to jump on the Gerrard bandwagon. Yet, I do feel managers should have to learn there craft. Not at huge clubs. Starting at a lower division. Working with players who are arguably not so good.

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 21:36

      markyc replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Billy BB, today at 21:31

    1.How is he still there nothing changes.
    2. McGinn should not make the starting eleven ,well most of them shouldn’t.
    3.He gave Archer 10 minutes for crying out loud.
    4.It’s not Gerrards Villa .
    5. I’m going to bed.

    • Reply posted by Rotterdam82, today at 21:36

      Rotterdam82 replied:
      6.good night. UTV.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:34

    Steven Gerrard outlasts Liz Truss, who would have thought that would happen?

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 21:31

    As a Fulham have to say not impressed with Mitrovic's behaviour for fhe sending off, that's just not football for me. Penalty was harsh too, so feel a bit for Villa. But otherwise we did play very well, and great to bag another win. 17th looks eminently achievable!

    • Reply posted by paulr, today at 21:35

      paulr replied:
      It happens everywhere else mate sadly that’s football these days

  • Comment posted by Astonvirdee, today at 21:26

    Time is up. Stevie G take your payoff and jog on.

    Christians pet project was a complete failure and the blame lays squarely at his door.