Match ends, Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.
Fulham increased the pressure on beleaguered Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard with a deserved victory at Craven Cottage.
Harrison Reed gave the home side the lead, drilling home after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had punched a corner into the midfielder's path.
Andreas Pereira went close on two occasions, while Aleksandar Mitrovic had a far-post header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings as the home side dominated the first half.
Villa's evening went from bad to worse just after the hour mark, when Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red card after being adjudged by the video assistant referee to have head-butted Mitrovic in an off-the-ball altercation.
The home side wasted little time in capitalising on their numerical advantage, Mitrovic doubling their lead from the penalty spot after the striker's shot had struck Matty Cash on the arm. Martinez managed to get both hands on Mitrovic's effort but was unable to keep it out.
The visitors' misery was complete when Mings diverted Neeskens Kebano's low cross into his own net - a goal which was greeted by chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" by sections of the away end.
The result leaves Gerrard's side teetering precariously above the relegation zone in 17th, while Fulham climb into the top half.
Villa fans turn on Gerrard
Having booed their players off the field following Saturday's home defeat by Chelsea, the Villa supporters once again made their feelings known as the visitors traipsed off the Craven Cottage pitch at half-time - and again in the latter stages of the contest.
Unmistakable chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" and "Steven Gerrard, get out of our club" echoed around the ground following Mings' own goal, which capped a desperate performance from the away side in west London.
Only the goal-line clearance from Mings and several impressive saves from Martinez kept the scoreline down in the first half.
It could have been much worse for Gerrard's side, who offered Marco Silva's team far too much space in the final third - particularly down Fulham's left - while offering precious little as an attacking threat.
The decision to replace striker Danny Ings with Leander Dendoncker following Luiz's dismissal was met by shouts of "We want Gerrard out" from sections of the Putney End.
Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard said before the game that his side were "a lot closer to where we want to be" in terms of performance levels - but this was very much a step in the wrong direction for the 42-year-old and his players.
Fulham return to winning ways in style
Silva cut a frustrated figure after Fulham's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, but his only qualm with the Cottagers' first-half display here will have been that it should have yielded more than Reed's well-taken opener.
Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, who was reinstated to the Fulham side after making his comeback from injury against Bournemouth, was particularly lively in the opening stages as the hosts took the game to their opponents.
The Brazilian had a fierce shot blocked by the foot of Martinez before fizzing a low ball across the penalty area which evaded everyone inside the box.
The impressive Pereira then saw two spectacular long-range efforts deflected off target before Mitrovic was denied by Mings.
The hosts added gloss to the scoreline through Mitrovic's penalty and Mings' late own goal, ending a run of three league games without victory in emphatic style.
The win is Fulham's biggest in the Premier League in nine years - since a 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace during the 2013-14 campaign.
Player of the match
WilsonHarry Wilson
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number38Player nameHarrisAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number21Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
5.77
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number35Player nameArcherAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number20Player nameBednarekAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
3.36
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 73'minutes
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 73'minutes
- 18PereiraSubstituted forHarrisat 87'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forWilsonat 85'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 4Tosin
- 5Duffy
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 21James
- 27Mbabu
- 30Alves Morais
- 38Harris
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Martínez
- 4Konsa
- 20BednarekSubstituted forCashat 45'minutes
- 5MingsBooked at 60mins
- 18Young
- 41J RamseySubstituted forArcherat 81'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 62mins
- 7McGinn
- 31BaileyBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 58'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 9IngsSubstituted forDendonckerat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cash
- 8Sanson
- 10Buendía
- 16Chambers
- 19Nakamba
- 23Coutinho
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 35Archer
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 23,508
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.
Post update
Daniel James (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Post update
Foul by Luke Harris (Fulham).
Post update
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Luke Harris replaces Andreas Pereira.
Post update
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Archer (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).
Post update
Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Neeskens Kebano.
Goal!
Own Goal by Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa. Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
