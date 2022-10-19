Fulham v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham head coach Marco Silva says playing Aston Villa "is a very good challenge" for his side

TEAM NEWS

Nathaniel Chalobah serves the final game of a three-match suspension for Fulham, while Kenny Tete is unlikely to be fit.

Manor Solomon and Layvin Kurzawa are still sidelined with injuries.

Aston Villa have no new fitness concerns, while Cameron Archer has recovered from a sickness bug.

Ashley Young will make his 400th Premier League appearance, becoming the second oldest outfield player to reach the milestone after Teddy Sheringham.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa were decent in the first half of their defeat against Chelsea but they couldn't build on that good start.

The pressure is growing on Villa boss Steven Gerrard and I am not sure the fans are with him any more. In fact, it is the other way - so he needs a good result here, and that won't be easy.

I had an eye on Fulham against Bournemouth at the weekend and the Cottagers are a dangerous team. I am going to sit on the fence here, and go with a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Phoenix singer Thomas Mars

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa can equal their longest league winning streak versus Fulham of three games from 2003 to 2004.

Villa's 3-0 Premier League win at Craven Cottage in September 2020 ended a five-match away losing streak against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham

A Fulham win would give them 11 points from their six home league fixtures this season, one more than they managed in the entirety of their most recent Premier League campaign in 2020-21.

In Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Fulham ended a run of 18 consecutive Premier League home defeats when conceding the first goal.

They have gone eight top-flight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 18 goals, since a 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Their only two midweek Premier League victories in the past 17 attempts both came against Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Bernd Leno is one short of 400 career league appearances.

Aston Villa

Nine points from 10 games represents Villa's worst start to a Premier League season other than in 2015-2016, when they were relegated.

They have won just two of their past 18 games against current Premier League opposition.

Aston Villa have won only four times in 21 league fixtures, losing 11.

Villa have not had a winless away run of more than five games from the beginning of a Premier League season since 2011-12.

Their only win in the past 16 league games against London opposition was 2-1 at Crystal Palace last November.

Only Wolves have scored fewer Premier League goals than the seven by Villa this season.

Aston Villa's last nine league goals were scored by nine different players.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and provided no assists in his past 21 league appearances.

Since the start of 2019-20, no outfield player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League than the five by Villa's Tyrone Mings.

Steven Gerrard lost only one of his 16 appearances as a Liverpool player against Fulham in all competitions, winning 12.

