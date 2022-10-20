Close menu
LeicesterLeicester City2LeedsLeeds United0

Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United: Foxes claim valuable win against fellow strugglers to climb off the bottom

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at the King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes has scored five goals in five appearances against Leeds in the Premier League

Under-pressure Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was singled out for criticism by his own club's fans as the West Yorkshire side slipped to a disappointing defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester.

The visitors were booed off at half-time as they trailed to a Robin Koch own goal and a second 10 minutes before the break from Harvey Barnes, who extended his record of scoring every time he plays against Leeds to five Premier League games.

Then, when Marsch replaced popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra with striker Joe Gelhardt 15 minutes from time, the visiting fans responded with more jeers and cries of 'what is going on'.

The final whistle brought more negative chants and American Marsch's position is starting to look shaky.

Leicester's second win of the season was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, but it did move them to within a point of their 16th-placed opponents.

And, while Brendan Rodgers' side have now picked up seven points from their last three home games, out-of-form Leeds are winless in seven and not picked up a point away from Elland Road since 13 August.

The visitors, who struck the bar with an earlier Sinisterra effort, never looked like turning this around. Substitute Liam Cooper came closest to a reply with a low shot from an acute angle that was comfortably saved by Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 2Justin
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMendyat 64'minutes
  • 26PraetSubstituted forPérezat 70'minutes
  • 8TielemansBooked at 78mins
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 85'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
  • 44Braybrooke
  • 60Wormleighton

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5KochBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 3FirpoSubstituted forKlichat 82'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutes
  • 10Summerville
  • 7Aaronson
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forGelhardtat 75'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forHarrisonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 6Cooper
  • 11Harrison
  • 13Klaesson
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 29Gnonto
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
30,814

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Justin.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Junior Firpo.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

  15. Booking

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nampalys Mendy.

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 22:12

    Ridiculous team selection by Marsch. Gnonto should be the first name on the teamsheet. Unless Marsch turns it round quickly he will not last past Christmas. I cannot see three teams who will finish below Leeds. They played with no sense of urgency tonight.

    • Reply posted by kev murfin , today at 22:17

      kev murfin replied:
      Want him out soon and those that brought him in

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 22:16

    Leeds were awful. Two full backs that just aren't good enough at this level. Aarenson looks good but spends half of the game rolling around like he's been shot. No width,no quality and no idea. At least the football was enjoyable under Bielsa.

    • Reply posted by WarwickGatesWhite, today at 22:29

      WarwickGatesWhite replied:
      Generally agree and it was a grim watch this evening - though Christenson has been overall this season. He offers more defensively than Ayling.
      Firpo was dreadful last season and I feared the worst tonight. He was poor in both Leicester goals.
      Marsch looks lost.

  • Comment posted by U20590547, today at 22:13

    As soon as I saw the defence of Koch, Llorente and Firpo along with Bamford in attack, I knew we would lose. A relegation scrap needs British players not fancy dans. And in attack what does Bamford do apart from fall over, whinge to the ref, give away a foul, stand offside, and let the ball bobble off his knee? Marsch has lost the plot – time to go.

    • Reply posted by DavidGedge, today at 22:15

      DavidGedge replied:
      Whoever sanctioned the signing of Firpo needs sacking.

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 22:18

    Firpo must never play for us again EVER

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 22:21

      Nick replied:
      Don’t think he has ever played for us. Makes Kevin Hird look like Pele.

  • Comment posted by white rose on the frontier, today at 22:21

    Consider and compare Kristensen & Firpo with Ayling & Alioski to understand just how far Leeds have regressed since winning the Championship - that side would easily beat the current one.

    • Reply posted by Richard , today at 22:25

      Richard replied:
      Absolutely spot on

  • Comment posted by mywifebarksattrafficlights, today at 22:21

    From a Leeds supporter that was utterly shocking.

    I was so looking forward to seeing this game after the arsenal clash.

    No running off the ball, last ball passes were woeful. Very little effort.

    I’m embarrassed at this performance.

    Utterly poor. Koch in particular.

    Taxi for Marsch?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:31

      Pandemania replied:
      Excellent performance. I watched it on Amzon... Superb Faes. Really was! 3 clean sheets in a row with Wolves next Leicester will only improve.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:18

    Bamfords most significant contribution?
    Blocking a goalbound overhead kick....
    Grinning like a ventriloquists dummy and doing NOTHING.
    Not good enough for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Ellandrick, today at 22:22

      Ellandrick replied:
      He is their main striker.
      He hasn't scored for a year.
      Sums it up.

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 22:25

    The biggest worry for me was the apparent attitude of the team. We looked disinterested and clueless when on the ball. Why did Marsch change the team that played so well against Arsenal? Leicester did nothing special and won in a canter. Worrying times for Leeds.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:16

    Thought my amazement at Liz Truss lasting 45 days couldn't be bettered...then i witnessed Junior Firpo get 82 minutes for Leeds....
    Get out of Leeds and take Bamford with you!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:24

    I thought Leeds had a great chance for a positive result tonight, but they couldn't get it done against a poor Leicester side.

  • Comment posted by Edith V, today at 22:17

    Quick cut and paste from the last game. Jesse, please can you try Gnonto and/or Perkins. Sitting them in the bench doesn’t do nowt. Thanks.

  • Comment posted by LUFC EL LOCO, today at 22:14

    I WONDER IF THE LEEDS BOARD NOW SEES THAT WE NEED A CLASS STRIKER, AND WHY CHANGE THE LINE UP FROM THE TEAM THAT BATTERED ARSENAL

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 22:18

      eastlondon1 replied:
      Arsenal much improved - but Leeds still Leeds

  • Comment posted by CraigSuv, today at 22:13

    Bring back Boris, sorry Bielsa 😁

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 22:13

    Well done Leicester.

  • Comment posted by zogthebad, today at 22:27

    Times up Mr Marsch, you havent added anything to the team. No point loyally waiting like we did with Bielsa, we simply can’t afford to do this again !

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 22:21

    The Jesse American experiment is now dead?

    • Reply posted by U20590547, today at 22:23

      U20590547 replied:
      Don´t you mean excrement?

  • Comment posted by stonehornet, today at 22:15

    Great result for LCFC.
    Neutral fans really want you guys to get out of trouble.
    Rooting for you & your great Chairman
    WFC fan

  • Comment posted by tuned diesel, today at 22:14

    Tactically inept for too long now

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 22:14

    Marsch out

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:34

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Or he can simply march out!

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:22

    Well done Leicester City. Leeds United? Back here again? What's the excuse this time? There's no Bielsa to blame. Is it just the people running the club badly or is Marsch as bad as I said he would be(he was trash at RB Leipzig before the Leeds job).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

