Match ends, Leicester City 2, Leeds United 0.
Under-pressure Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was singled out for criticism by his own club's fans as the West Yorkshire side slipped to a disappointing defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester.
The visitors were booed off at half-time as they trailed to a Robin Koch own goal and a second 10 minutes before the break from Harvey Barnes, who extended his record of scoring every time he plays against Leeds to five Premier League games.
Then, when Marsch replaced popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra with striker Joe Gelhardt 15 minutes from time, the visiting fans responded with more jeers and cries of 'what is going on'.
The final whistle brought more negative chants and American Marsch's position is starting to look shaky.
Leicester's second win of the season was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, but it did move them to within a point of their 16th-placed opponents.
And, while Brendan Rodgers' side have now picked up seven points from their last three home games, out-of-form Leeds are winless in seven and not picked up a point away from Elland Road since 13 August.
The visitors, who struck the bar with an earlier Sinisterra effort, never looked like turning this around. Substitute Liam Cooper came closest to a reply with a low shot from an acute angle that was comfortably saved by Leicester keeper Danny Ward.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 2Justin
- 42SoumaréBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMendyat 64'minutes
- 26PraetSubstituted forPérezat 70'minutes
- 8TielemansBooked at 78mins
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 7BarnesSubstituted forIheanachoat 85'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Daka
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
- 44Braybrooke
- 60Wormleighton
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25Kristensen
- 5KochBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 3FirpoSubstituted forKlichat 82'minutes
- 12Adams
- 8RocaSubstituted forRodrigoat 45'minutes
- 10Summerville
- 7Aaronson
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forGelhardtat 75'minutes
- 9BamfordSubstituted forHarrisonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 6Cooper
- 11Harrison
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 29Gnonto
- 30Gelhardt
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 30,814
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Leeds United 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.
Post update
Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).
Post update
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Justin.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Junior Firpo.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
Booking
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).
Post update
James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nampalys Mendy.
I was so looking forward to seeing this game after the arsenal clash.
No running off the ball, last ball passes were woeful. Very little effort.
I’m embarrassed at this performance.
Utterly poor. Koch in particular.
Taxi for Marsch?
Blocking a goalbound overhead kick....
Grinning like a ventriloquists dummy and doing NOTHING.
Not good enough for Leeds.
Get out of Leeds and take Bamford with you!
Neutral fans really want you guys to get out of trouble.
Rooting for you & your great Chairman
WFC fan