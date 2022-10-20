Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes has scored five goals in five appearances against Leeds in the Premier League

Under-pressure Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was singled out for criticism by his own club's fans as the West Yorkshire side slipped to a disappointing defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester.

The visitors were booed off at half-time as they trailed to a Robin Koch own goal and a second 10 minutes before the break from Harvey Barnes, who extended his record of scoring every time he plays against Leeds to five Premier League games.

Then, when Marsch replaced popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra with striker Joe Gelhardt 15 minutes from time, the visiting fans responded with more jeers and cries of 'what is going on'.

The final whistle brought more negative chants and American Marsch's position is starting to look shaky.

Leicester's second win of the season was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, but it did move them to within a point of their 16th-placed opponents.

And, while Brendan Rodgers' side have now picked up seven points from their last three home games, out-of-form Leeds are winless in seven and not picked up a point away from Elland Road since 13 August.

The visitors, who struck the bar with an earlier Sinisterra effort, never looked like turning this around. Substitute Liam Cooper came closest to a reply with a low shot from an acute angle that was comfortably saved by Leicester keeper Danny Ward.

