Leicester City v Leeds United

Suspended Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 13 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are without midfielder James Maddison, who serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Captain Jonny Evans is still missing with a calf issue, while fellow centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is ruled out by an ongoing knee problem.

Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand are also unavailable.

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees for Leeds but Patrick Bamford could come into the starting line-up.

The Englishman replaced fellow striker Rodrigo at half-time in Sunday's defeat by Arsenal and impressed despite missing a penalty.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester are without the hugely influential James Maddison, who is suspended after he was booked for his late dive against Crystal Palace.

He will rue that dive, because it could cost his team here.

Leeds have not got the results their play has deserved on a few occasions this season, including their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend when they played with great intensity.

This is where all of that changes, because I am backing them to get a break or two at King Power Stadium.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch talks his team up in defeat like no other manager - if you listened to him, you would think they had won every game - but I like their playing style and it deserves greater rewards.

Prediction: 1-4

His tally of five goals includes one while on loan at West Brom in the Championship

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United have won one of their past eight matches against Leicester City in all competitions.

The 20 Premier League meetings have produced nine wins each, with both sides scoring 29 goals in total.

Leicester City

Leicester have five points from 10 games - the only time they have had fewer at this stage was in 1983-84, when they had two points, although they recovered to end 15th that season.

They are at risk of suffering their 100th Premier League home defeat.

The Foxes are vying to keep clean sheets in three consecutive home league games for the first time since a run of four between March and July 2020.

Jamie Vardy has failed to score in his last 10 league appearances, his longest such run since 2016.

Leeds United

Leeds are winless in six league matches, with two draws and four defeats.

The Whites could lose four consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since April 2018.

They have conceded 16 goals in their last three midweek away games in the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals.

Bamford has gone 10 consecutive Premier League appearances without scoring since his goal against Brentford on 5 December 2021.

