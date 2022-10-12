Close menu

Champions League: Spurs duo Kane & Son 'just understand each other'

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments189

Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt: We now have the group in our hands - Conte

When Son Heung-min or Harry Kane score, the other is usually involved.

It is a combination we have got used to seeing and the pair linked up again for the 50th time in all competitions as Tottenham beat Frankfurt 3-2 to go top of their Champions League group.

"We just understand each other really well," South Korea star Son told BT Sport afterwards, as his double helped Tottenham edge closer to qualification for the knockout stages.

Kane set up Son's equaliser after Frankfurt had taken an early lead, before the 29-year-old England captain scored from the penalty spot.

Son, 30, went on to score a thumping volley in the second half, and despite Kane missing another penalty in stoppage time, both were otherwise on top form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I know what [Kane] likes to do and he's the same. The relationship has always been a pay-off for hard work. Many more [goals] to come I hope," added Son.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (39) is the only Premier League player with more goals in all competitions than Kane (36) and Son (29).

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane
Harry Kane has assisted Son Heung-min 24 times for Tottenham, while Son has set-up Kane 26 times in all competitions

Tottenham have had a two-year absence from the Champions League and have not hit the heights they once did in Europe under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Since their defeat by Liverpool in the 2018-19 final, Spurs have failed to go beyond the last 16 in the Champions League or the Europa League and were knocked out in the group stages of the Europa Conference League last season.

However, their fluent attacking display on Wednesday provides hope they could go further in Europe under manager Antonio Conte.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein said "Spurs are back" after their performance because "they come alive when they go forward".

"That combination between Son and Kane is incredible," he added.

"Son is playing with real confidence and that is a testament to how Spurs have adapted to Antonio Conte's style of football. They are unstoppable like this."

'Son looked really in the mood'

It has not always been smooth for Son this season as the South Korean fired blanks in his first six games after netting 23 goals in 2021-22.

Son was even dropped to the bench for their Premier League game against Leicester City but he responded by netting a 13-minute hat-trick as a substitute.

"Son's had his critics this season but he's answering them. He looked really in the mood," former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch said on BT Sport after Spurs' victory over Frankfurt.

Former Spurs manager Glenn Hoddle added: "Forget what was going on in the earlier part of the season, Son was looking sharp and he's getting there.

"It gives him that confidence that he has been looking for. His technique [for the volley] was fantastic and we were all thinking he'd go on to get his hat-trick."

Son's stunning volley to put Spurs 3-1 ahead capped off an impressive performance and he was given a standing ovation when he came off late in the second half.

Kane was also praised for his hold-up play, while Richarlison worked tirelessly to create space for his attacking team-mates.

And former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Tottenham will continue to cause teams problems in the competition because of their threat up front.

"These guys are so good. You trust them to go and do the job," he told BT Sport.

"Son is the best finisher with his weaker foot in the world of football. He could not have hit that volley any sweeter. He can score fabulous goals."

'I was a bit scared'

Spurs were on course for a routine win, leading 3-1, until Faride Alidou gave Frankfurt hope before Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty to kill the game at the death.

"The negative aspect is the final part and it has to be a big lesson for everybody, for me, for the players," said Conte. "The game finishes when the referee whistles three times.

"In the last part of the game, everybody conceded the game ended and for this reason we made a big mistake. We conceded a corner they scored, then we had the opportunity to score the penalty but we missed the penalty.

"When we missed the penalty honestly, I was a bit scared, because I thought everything can happen.

"It is difficult, now we are talking with a smile because we won. But imagine if this game finished a draw. That would have been a disaster."

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

189 comments

  • Comment posted by TheFoe, today at 00:12

    Spurs' most entertaining game of the season, Son's second was sublime!

    • Reply posted by dannyg, today at 09:10

      dannyg replied:
      easy pleased.

  • Comment posted by SLR, at 23:50 12 Oct

    It is wonderful to see Spurs compete at this level again. All the best and I hope it is a long run.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 00:25

    That Son volley was 🔥🔥🔥

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:40

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Lucky shot/goal, nine out of ten times the goalkeeper would tip it over.

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, at 23:50 12 Oct

    Following a great tradition.
    Greaves and Gilzean.
    Archibald and Crooks.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 02:18

      bushwacker replied:
      Went to Gilzeans testimonial.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:39

    'Kane & Son'

    Sure sounds like a family run local business, probably in sells plumbing supplies.

    • Reply posted by Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson, today at 05:15

      Theycheatedwithcovidbutnotwithourson replied:
      Makes more money than being a troll on a spurs hys too.

  • Comment posted by lucy1, today at 00:12

    Was our biggest game of season and got job done. Should have killed them off though. Sloppy.

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 09:25

      bob replied:
      Very sloppy, like the Arsenal game.

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, at 23:48 12 Oct

    Always a pleasure to watch.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 07:35

    Honestly, if I was earning 200k per week and having a kick about every Saturday and every other Wednesday somewhere in Europe I wouldn't care less about trophies. I'd be quite content being called a Spursy nearlyman.

    • Reply posted by to blave, today at 07:53

      to blave replied:
      Good for you. Aim high

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:35

    Kane and Son: The Morecambe and Wise of the football world.

    • Reply posted by 007, today at 01:20

      007 replied:
      What have they achieved?

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 00:32

    Sonny's brilliant left foot volley nominated for another Puskas
    COYS

    • Reply posted by dannyg, today at 09:01

      dannyg replied:
      mince.

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 07:57

    So many salty gooners on here, Kane & Son partnership working again, gooners crying seeing spurs top the group, a bitter pill to swallow for them . Remember champions league is not for everyone
    Enjoy your Thursday nights

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:02

      big G replied:
      It worked last night mate but we've had way more occasions when it hasn't this season. You sound like a typical Spurs fan, as fickle as they come 🤷 As a Chelsea fan I need more than one game from a player to be convinced he's turned the corner

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 07:24

    PS. how did arsolenil get on in the champions league last night?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:23

    Great to see Spurs back in the CL where they belong. Son and Kane are a class act and they read each other so well. Son on his day is simply unplayable as his second goal demonstrated. It was absolutely sublime. What makes him lethal is that he can deliver from left or right foot with equal quality.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:33

      big G replied:
      Europe is very different to the PL

  • Comment posted by theonecalledm, today at 08:20

    We need to be more clinical and ruthless tho, this game should have been over far sooner but we cruised instead of being merciless and then had to hang on which was a joke

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 07:59

    Wow, how fickle reporters are eh? All of a sudden Kane and Son have an amazing telepathy with each other again, not seen much of it this season so far have we? Haven't supporters been calling for Son to be benched because he's so out of sorts. One decent game, a couple of goals and he's a world beater again 🤦 football in general is just so fickle

    • Reply posted by Herakles7, today at 09:13

      Herakles7 replied:
      Pundits (and Arsenal fans) have been calling for Son to be benched, NOT Spurs supporters

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 07:56

    They have both been anonymous most of the season, a few good games now they are "unstoppable" over hype much?

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 06:13

    marks and spencer of the prem , bit nervy for spurs fans after kaine skyed the pen

    • Reply posted by dannyg, today at 09:06

      dannyg replied:
      closing down!

  • Comment posted by MHH, today at 09:37

    Positives were Kane's brilliant link up work, Son's sublime finishes, Bentancur's quality in the middle and solid performances form Romero, Hojberg, Lloris. Negatives were another sluggish start (going to cost us at some point) avoidable defensive errors, wing backs unfortunately not up to the job and a complete inability to put the game away with a man advantage.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 09:24

    Comments about Kane and Son and the team going forward are right BUT Spurs gave away two of the silliest goals imaginable, Dier caught in possession in his own box and Royal not much further forward when caught for the corner. This follows Lloris dropping the ball in the Arsenal game and handing it to them. Similar mistakes happened against Brighton but they go away with it. A long way to go

  • Comment posted by Paulbs, today at 07:25

    Great win for Spurs. The ref was really poor though. I thought English referees were bad!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport