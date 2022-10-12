Close menu
Champions League - Group B
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0Club BrugesClub Bruges0

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Club Bruges: Belgian side reach Champions League knockouts for first time

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Simon Mignolet of Club Bruges makes a save in their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a crucial save at the end of the game to preserve the pont

Club Bruges reached the Champions League knockout stage for the first time with a draw at Atletico Madrid.

The 18-time Belgian champions have failed to progress from the group stage in their previous 10 attempts but go through with an unbeaten record.

They are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens and were outplayed by Atletico, who had 21 shots compared to five by Club Bruges.

Atletico will battle with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 15SavicBooked at 45mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 23Mandava
  • 17SaúlSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 73'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forde Paulat 60'minutes
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 80mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forMorataat 60'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forCarrascoat 60'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forWitselat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5de Paul
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 19Morata
  • 20Witsel
  • 21Carrasco
  • 22Hermoso
  • 31Gomis
  • 32Moreno Rebanal

Club Bruges

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22MignoletBooked at 90mins
  • 6Odoi
  • 44Mechele
  • 94Sylla
  • 17BuchananBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMata Pedro Lourencoat 84'minutes
  • 7Skov OlsenSubstituted forMeijerat 50'minutes
  • 27Nielsen
  • 15Onyedika
  • 20VanakenBooked at 46mins
  • 19SowahBooked at 82mins
  • 9JutglàSubstituted forBalantaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 3Balanta
  • 10Lang
  • 14Meijer
  • 32Nusa
  • 70Yaremchuk
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 91Lammens
  • 98Sandra
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
60,810

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Club Brugge 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 0, Club Brugge 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinildo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Bjorn Meijer.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Bjorn Meijer.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata replaces Tajon Buchanan.

  18. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge).

  19. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool42116607
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4013110-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto420246-26
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410324-23

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001301312
2Barcelona42026426
3Inter Milan42023306
4Viktoria Plzen4004116-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115327
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411226-44

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea42116247
2RB Salzburg41304316
3AC Milan411247-34
4Dinamo Zagreb411235-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431082610
2RB Leipzig420267-16
3Shakhtar Donetsk41217525
4Celtic401329-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund42119457
3Sevilla402229-72
4FC Copenhagen402208-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42207438
2Benfica42206338
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories