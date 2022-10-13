Close menu
Europa League - Group A
Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt0ArsenalArsenal1

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka scores as Gunners near Europa League progression

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments104

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League
Bukayo Saka has now scored three goals in his past two games, after a brace against Liverpool on Sunday

Arsenal took a big step towards qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage with a slender win at Bodo/Glimt.

The winner came after Bukayo Saka combined with impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and his toe-poked effort hit a defender before ricocheting back off his chin and past the helpless goalkeeper.

Bodo/Glimt came into the game with a 14-game winning streak at home in Europe and they were spurred on by a boisterous crowd, but they were guilty of missing a number of clear-cut opportunities.

Amahl Pellegrino skewed wide when through on goal in the first half, while Runar Espejord placed over when eight yards out in the second.

It was far from vintage Arsenal on the artificial pitch in Norway, as shown by the fact they had to bring on Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli after an hour, but the result, combined with the fact he was able to rest key striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Gabriel, will delight manager Mikel Arteta.

The win leaves Arsenal five points clear of third-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more because the Gunners' fixture against PSV Eindhoven last month was postponed owing to policing issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rearranged match with second-placed PSV takes place next Thursday, when a win will guarantee Arsenal's progression.

Saka impresses again as much-changed Arsenal get job done

Saka was mightily impressive in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and you could see the confidence flooding out of him in Norway.

He was lively from the start, getting in behind the Bodo/Glimt defence and firing across the six-yard box after two minutes but neither Eddie Nketiah nor Reiss Nelson gambled.

The 21-year-old continued to persist, though, and it was his driving run, rather than the relatively slow and patient build-up that had gone before, that cut open the hosts' defence.

He got a huge slice of fortune with the deflection, but it was reward for his endeavour and once again highlighted his importance to this ever-improving Arsenal side.

There were five changes from last week's 3-0 home win over the same opposition, and seven from the team that beat Liverpool, but the result and resolve they showed to keep Bodo/Glimt out in the second half is another example of the more gritty and disciplined side that is being moulded by Arteta.

Rob Holding made a key interception in the first half, while Lokonga completed 97% of his passes and made more interceptions than any other Gunners player.

With a potential Premier League title challenge on the cards, Arteta will be keen to get top spot wrapped up as early as possible so he can rotate players and avoid the extra play-off round in February.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.17

Bodø/Glimt

  1. Squad number88Player nameSalvesen
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number3Player nameSampsted
    Average rating

    5.44

  3. Squad number12Player nameHaikin
    Average rating

    5.21

  4. Squad number22Player nameLode
    Average rating

    5.21

  5. Squad number8Player nameGrønbæk
    Average rating

    5.20

  6. Squad number32Player nameMvuka
    Average rating

    5.18

  7. Squad number7Player namePellegrino
    Average rating

    5.16

  8. Squad number14Player nameSaltnes
    Average rating

    5.12

  9. Squad number11Player nameEspejord
    Average rating

    5.08

  10. Squad number77Player nameBerg
    Average rating

    5.07

  11. Squad number18Player nameMoe
    Average rating

    5.07

  12. Squad number9Player nameSolbakken
    Average rating

    5.01

  13. Squad number5Player nameWembangomo
    Average rating

    4.99

  14. Squad number10Player nameVetlesen
    Average rating

    4.98

  15. Squad number4Player nameHøibråten
    Average rating

    4.95

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.17

  2. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.00

  3. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.60

  5. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    7.47

  6. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    7.46

  7. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.46

  8. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.41

  9. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number30Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    7.18

  13. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.18

  14. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    7.17

  15. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.03

  16. Squad number27Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    6.99

Line-ups

Bodø/Glimt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Haikin
  • 3Sampsted
  • 22Lode
  • 4HøibråtenSubstituted forMoeat 89'minutes
  • 5Wembangomo
  • 10VetlesenBooked at 66mins
  • 77Berg
  • 14SaltnesSubstituted forGrønbækat 12'minutes
  • 9Solbakken
  • 11EspejordSubstituted forSalvesenat 76'minutes
  • 7PellegrinoSubstituted forMvukaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Faye Lund
  • 2Sery Larsen
  • 6Amundsen
  • 8Grønbæk
  • 16Konradsen
  • 18Moe
  • 23Hagen
  • 27Sørli
  • 29Zugelj
  • 32Mvuka
  • 88Salvesen

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30TurnerBooked at 90mins
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 70'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 16Holding
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forParteyat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 7SakaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forXhakaat 59'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forOliveira Alencarat 70'minutes
  • 24NelsonSubstituted forMartinelliat 59'minutes
  • 14Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 5Partey
  • 6Gabriel
  • 11Martinelli
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 31Hein
  • 34Xhaka
  • 47Edwards
  • 72Smith
  • 89Ibrahim
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamBodø/GlimtAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Matt Turner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Haikin (Bodø/Glimt).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  6. Booking

    Matt Turner (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Matt Turner tries a through ball, but Marquinhos is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Amahl Pellegrino.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Brede Moe replaces Marius Høibråten.

  10. Booking

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Arsenal).

  14. Post update

    Brice Wembangomo (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Thomas Partey replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by William Saliba.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  18. Post update

    Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    William Saliba (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Bodø/Glimt).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 19:54

    Away to the Norwegian champions, on a plastic pitch . Seven changes to the weekends team , Tierney gets through 90 minutes , no injuries, another clean sheet for Turner , and most importantly another win. It’s all good

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 19:52

    One of those games and performances that says, get the job done, 3 points and get out of there.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That's tends to be the idea when you play these 'small' European teams.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:47

    Arsenal did the minimum that was acquired of them, in an otherwise very uneventful game.

    • Reply posted by The voice of cheese, today at 19:53

      The voice of cheese replied:
      Required. Keep spinning.

  • Comment posted by MonroviaGunner, today at 20:03

    Belief is a good thing. To see this team play 12 matches in which we have been the dominant team is incredible. This puts shame on the faces of the plastic fans who said Arteta was wrong to ditch the undisciplined, underperforming and weakling Aubameyang

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 20:13

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      The weakling is banging them in for Chelsea, maybe he likes Potter

  • Comment posted by Mr nice , today at 19:57

    1 nil to the Arsenal. Did the business, no fuss. Now let’s crack on to the weekend get a result and maintain momentum. COYG.

  • Comment posted by 1100xx, today at 19:51

    According to Danny Murphy no depth in squad

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 20:10

      Navers replied:
      A muppet, just like most of these "pundits" are, a sincere waste of taxpayers' money.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 19:48

    Not spectacular.
    Not even particularly good game.
    But good to keep the winning streak going.👍👍

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 19:48

    No mess, no bother, great value.

    Arsenal. It does what it says on the tin.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:04

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      What's that? "Satisfaction guaranteed, or return for a refund"?

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 20:17

    Up the Arsenal as a fan for over 35 years this scoreline is my favourite and I'd never criticise it. I've seen us play well and draw or lose.

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 20:15

    A win's a win.
    Never mind the weather, plastic pitch, injuries, bans, who's on yellows, other results, other competitions, playing beautiful football, goalfests, records and the team you're playing.

    None of that matters a tuppeny damn, just get the 3 points bagged✅

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:51

    Drab game with Arsenal playing in first gear on a soggy carpet to avoid injury and exerting themselves too much.

    Bodo were pretty decent bar their finishing they might have come away with more than a loss. You can see why a lot of teams struggle when they go there.

    Motm was Turner whose reading of the game was excellent and stopped quite a few of their good moves.

    • Reply posted by Airborne 5 AB, today at 20:09

      Airborne 5 AB replied:
      Considering how little game time he has had this season, his reading of the game and positioning was pretty good.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 19:49

    In these types of games away to unfamiliar teams, the final score isn’t always a good indicator of performance as these ‘smaller’ teams can be unpredictable.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 20:02

      bushwacker replied:
      Arsenal should not be unpridictable at this level.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 19:48

    Job done on a truly horrible plastic pitch! We move on to Leeds on Sunday. Doesn’t look like we picked up any injuries which is important.

    • Reply posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 19:53

      Taxi for Ozil replied:
      Someone has downvoted me! Didn’t think that comment was that controversial 😂😂

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, today at 20:11

    At least it gives Arsenal a bit of squad rotation.

  • Comment posted by HammyH, today at 19:59

    Worried about Eddie. Couple of good chances to get on the end of some long passes but just not going for him. Not going to be good enough at the top level but love him to prove me wrong!

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:49

    Won 👍

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:53

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Can't really say anything beyond that.

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 20:07

    Comfortable victory against a small team from the frozen north.
    Yep, that's what we're hoping for on Sunday at Elland Road.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 19:57

    Well done Arsenal you deserved the win - but credit to Bodo they fought hard but couldn't get a shot on target

  • Comment posted by christyjeb, today at 19:55

    Arsenal played OK. Playing Nelson on the left was a big mistake. Viera struggled. Nkitia cannot replace Jesus in competitive games. Arsenal definitely need another striker in case if Jesus gets injured.

  • Comment posted by HC, today at 20:12

    Amazingly strong Arsenal squad on show tonight. Why don't the pundits properly acknowledge their strength ?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th October 2022

  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt0ArsenalArsenal1
  • Man UtdManchester United0Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia0
  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca1FenerbahçeFenerbahçe2
  • Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0RennesRennes1
  • Real BetisReal Betis1RomaRoma1
  • Union Saint-GilloiseUnion Saint-Gilloise3Sporting BragaSporting Braga3
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord2FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland2
  • FK QarabagFK Qarabag0OlympiakosOlympiakos0
  • NantesNantes0FreiburgSC Freiburg4
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven2ZürichZürich0
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad0HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki0
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0Malmö FFMalmö FF0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33006159
2PSV Eindhoven32108267
3Bodø/Glimt411236-34
4Zürich4004311-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe431084410
2Rennes431074310
3AEK Larnaca410336-33
4Dynamo Kyiv400426-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis431084410
2Ludogorets41215505
3Roma41126514
4HJK Helsinki402216-52

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise