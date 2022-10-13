Match ends, Bodø/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1.
Arsenal took a big step towards qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage with a slender win at Bodo/Glimt.
The winner came after Bukayo Saka combined with impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and his toe-poked effort hit a defender before ricocheting back off his chin and past the helpless goalkeeper.
Bodo/Glimt came into the game with a 14-game winning streak at home in Europe and they were spurred on by a boisterous crowd, but they were guilty of missing a number of clear-cut opportunities.
Amahl Pellegrino skewed wide when through on goal in the first half, while Runar Espejord placed over when eight yards out in the second.
It was far from vintage Arsenal on the artificial pitch in Norway, as shown by the fact they had to bring on Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli after an hour, but the result, combined with the fact he was able to rest key striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Gabriel, will delight manager Mikel Arteta.
The win leaves Arsenal five points clear of third-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more because the Gunners' fixture against PSV Eindhoven last month was postponed owing to policing issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The rearranged match with second-placed PSV takes place next Thursday, when a win will guarantee Arsenal's progression.
- Reaction to Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal & live updates as Man Utd and West Ham play
- Watch: The Football News Show - are Arsenal the real deal?
- How to follow Arsenal on the BBC
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content
Saka impresses again as much-changed Arsenal get job done
Saka was mightily impressive in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and you could see the confidence flooding out of him in Norway.
He was lively from the start, getting in behind the Bodo/Glimt defence and firing across the six-yard box after two minutes but neither Eddie Nketiah nor Reiss Nelson gambled.
The 21-year-old continued to persist, though, and it was his driving run, rather than the relatively slow and patient build-up that had gone before, that cut open the hosts' defence.
He got a huge slice of fortune with the deflection, but it was reward for his endeavour and once again highlighted his importance to this ever-improving Arsenal side.
There were five changes from last week's 3-0 home win over the same opposition, and seven from the team that beat Liverpool, but the result and resolve they showed to keep Bodo/Glimt out in the second half is another example of the more gritty and disciplined side that is being moulded by Arteta.
Rob Holding made a key interception in the first half, while Lokonga completed 97% of his passes and made more interceptions than any other Gunners player.
With a potential Premier League title challenge on the cards, Arteta will be keen to get top spot wrapped up as early as possible so he can rotate players and avoid the extra play-off round in February.
Player of the match
SakaBukayo Saka
Bodø/Glimt
Avg
- Squad number88Player nameSalvesenAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number3Player nameSampstedAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number12Player nameHaikinAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameLodeAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number8Player nameGrønbækAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number32Player nameMvukaAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number7Player namePellegrinoAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number14Player nameSaltnesAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number11Player nameEspejordAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number77Player nameBergAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number18Player nameMoeAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number9Player nameSolbakkenAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number5Player nameWembangomoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number10Player nameVetlesenAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number4Player nameHøibråtenAverage rating
4.95
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number30Player nameTurnerAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number27Player nameMarquinhosAverage rating
6.99
Line-ups
Bodø/Glimt
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Haikin
- 3Sampsted
- 22Lode
- 4HøibråtenSubstituted forMoeat 89'minutes
- 5Wembangomo
- 10VetlesenBooked at 66mins
- 77Berg
- 14SaltnesSubstituted forGrønbækat 12'minutes
- 9Solbakken
- 11EspejordSubstituted forSalvesenat 76'minutes
- 7PellegrinoSubstituted forMvukaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Faye Lund
- 2Sery Larsen
- 6Amundsen
- 8Grønbæk
- 16Konradsen
- 18Moe
- 23Hagen
- 27Sørli
- 29Zugelj
- 32Mvuka
- 88Salvesen
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30TurnerBooked at 90mins
- 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 70'minutes
- 12Saliba
- 16Holding
- 3Tierney
- 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forParteyat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 21Ferreira Vieira
- 7SakaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forXhakaat 59'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forOliveira Alencarat 70'minutes
- 24NelsonSubstituted forMartinelliat 59'minutes
- 14Nketiah
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 5Partey
- 6Gabriel
- 11Martinelli
- 17Cédric Soares
- 18Tomiyasu
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 31Hein
- 34Xhaka
- 47Edwards
- 72Smith
- 89Ibrahim
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bodø/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1.
Post update
Matt Turner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nikita Haikin (Bodø/Glimt).
Post update
Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Booking
Matt Turner (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Matt Turner tries a through ball, but Marquinhos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Joel Mvuka replaces Amahl Pellegrino.
Substitution
Substitution, Bodø/Glimt. Brede Moe replaces Marius Høibråten.
Booking
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).
Post update
Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Arsenal).
Post update
Brice Wembangomo (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Thomas Partey replaces Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Corner, Bodø/Glimt. Conceded by William Saliba.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
William Saliba (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lars-Jørgen Salvesen (Bodø/Glimt).
Not even particularly good game.
But good to keep the winning streak going.👍👍
Arsenal. It does what it says on the tin.
Never mind the weather, plastic pitch, injuries, bans, who's on yellows, other results, other competitions, playing beautiful football, goalfests, records and the team you're playing.
None of that matters a tuppeny damn, just get the 3 points bagged✅
Bodo were pretty decent bar their finishing they might have come away with more than a loss. You can see why a lot of teams struggle when they go there.
Motm was Turner whose reading of the game was excellent and stopped quite a few of their good moves.
Yep, that's what we're hoping for on Sunday at Elland Road.