'Harrowing Liverpool defeat very hard to explain'

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers must "change our mentality" after a second-half collapse against Liverpool resulted in the club's heaviest ever European defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's side scored six without reply after the break, including a six-minute hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

It means Rangers have scored just one goal in their Champions League section - conceding 16 - with two games left.

"We have to change our mentality," Van Bronckhorst said.

"We can be very strong, but when we are not there mentally, our levels drop really quick. We also perform way less than we should, and that's something we need to avoid in future.

"We have to improve if we want to be successful this season."

The Rangers manager said the 7-1 defeat was "very hard to explain" after a rousing first-half when his side took the lead through Scott Arfield, before Roberto Firmino levelled prior to the break.

Thereafter Liverpool moved through the gears as Firmino and Darin Nunez made it 3-1, and last season's finalists added four in the final 20 minutes through Salah and Harvey Elliot.

"In the last 25 minutes we weren't in the game," Van Bronckhorst added. "Not with our heads, not with the decisions we made. Against a team like Liverpool, you get punished.

"The first half and the last half hour was night and day. The way we played the last 25 minutes, you will lose against any team. I cannot explain at the moment.

"The performance, the result, is not the way we want to represent this club. We have no excuses. We need to process that and work towards Sunday."

Injuries to Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack compounded Rangers' misery, with the former pictured in crutches on the sidelines.

Rangers visit Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, and Van Bronckhorst says both players "aren't good".

"Connor tore something in his muscle - we have to wait and see exactly what the injury is," the manager said. "The same for Ryan - we have to assess how long it will be."