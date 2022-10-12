Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen2Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich: German champions progress in Champions League

Last updated on 2022-10-12. From the section European Football

Leon Goretzka scores for Bayern Munich against Viktoria Plzen
Leon Goretzka has scored five goals in 31 Champions League games for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich progressed to the Champions League knockout stage for the 15th successive season with victory at Viktoria Plzen in Group C.

While their Bundesliga form has seen them only win four of their opening nine games, they have won all four of their Champions League group games, scoring 13 goals.

They raced into a 4-0 lead within 35 minutes as Sadio Mane linked with Leon Goretzka before slotting home, Thomas Muller converted a Kingsley Coman cross and Goretzka scored twice from Leroy Sane passes.

The advantage saw Julian Nagelsmann make changes - including Muller, who went off with an injury - and that led to a disjointed second-half display, allowing Adam Vlkanova and Jan Kliment to score for Plzen.

Bayern need a point from their final two games to guarantee top spot, with games against Barcelona and Inter Milan to come.

Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 36Stanek
  • 24HavelSubstituted forHolíkat 45'minutes
  • 2Hejda
  • 3Tijani
  • 21JemelkaSubstituted forPernicaat 45'minutes
  • 23Kalvach
  • 20Bucha
  • 10KopicSubstituted forJirkaat 26'minutes
  • 88VlkanovaSubstituted forPilarat 81'minutes
  • 18MosqueraBooked at 78mins
  • 15ChorySubstituted forKlimentat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pernica
  • 6Pilar
  • 9Kliment
  • 13Tvrdon
  • 16Jedlicka
  • 25Cermák
  • 44Holík
  • 77Jirka
  • 90Bassey
  • 99N'Diaye

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 40MazraouiBooked at 64mins
  • 5Pavard
  • 2UpamecanoSubstituted forWannerat 70'minutes
  • 44Stanisic
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 56'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forSabitzerat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Mané
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
Referee:
Bartosz Frankowski
Attendance:
11,326

Match Stats

Home TeamViktoria PlzenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Viktoria Plzen 2, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Viktoria Plzen 2, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Václav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jhon Mosquera with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Libor Holík (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jan Kliment (Viktoria Plzen).

  9. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Václav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Lukás Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Václav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukás Kalvach.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Jan Kliment (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar replaces Adam Vlkanova.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München).

  19. Post update

    Libor Holík (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea42116247
2RB Salzburg41304316
3AC Milan411247-34
4Dinamo Zagreb411235-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431082610
2RB Leipzig420267-16
3Shakhtar Donetsk41217525
4Celtic401329-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund42119457
3Sevilla402229-72
4FC Copenhagen402208-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42207438
2Benfica42206338
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

