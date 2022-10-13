Close menu
Europa Conference League - Group B
West HamWest Ham United2AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht1

West Ham United 2-1 Anderlecht: Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma score as Hammers progress

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jarrod Bowen scores for West Ham in the Europa Conerence League against Anderlecht
Jarrod Bowen has now scored five goals in 14 games this season

West Ham maintained their 100% Europa Conference League record and secured a place in the knockout stage with victory over Anderlecht at London Stadium.

First-half goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen were enough to make it four wins from four in Group B despite Sebastiano Esposito's late penalty.

David Moyes' side still need a point from their final two games to confirm their direct passage to the last 16.

West Ham were too good for their visitors throughout, with Wolves loanee Fabio Silva barely making an impact for Anderlecht up front.

Benrahma's well-taken free-kick gave the hosts the lead before England World Cup hopeful Bowen drove home his third European goal of the campaign and his sixth in the last two seasons, joining Johnny Byrne and David Cross as the club's joint highest scorer in European competitions.

The final 15 minutes witnessed unpleasant scenes as rival supporters threw seats at each other, prompting the police to intervene to keep them apart.

Benrahma makes an impact

Benrahma has been a frustrating performer for West Ham since his arrival from Brentford two years ago.

The Algerian is capable of moments of brilliance but, as Moyes has noted, too often his end product fails to match the approach work.

His 14th-minute opener was superb. Sizing up his free-kick from a central position 20 yards out, he caught it just right. And while he was aided by the Anderlecht wall breaking too early, it had the pace and precision to beat Hendrik van Crombrugge.

Yet in the second half came one of those moments Moyes finds so irritating. Scampering down the left, in loads of space, Benrahma tried to find a team-mate but overhit his cross, forcing central defender Ben Johnson to run back and retrieve.

Until Benrahma loses that inconsistency from his game, it is hard to see how he gets a place in Moyes' first-choice line-up on a regular basis.

Hammers' injury concerns

Aside from the simmering tension in the stands, the negatives for West Ham came on the injury front.

Angelo Ogbonna missed the final six months of last season after suffering a cruciate injury and worked hard all summer on his rehabilitation.

But the 34-year-old lasted only 22 minutes before signalling he could not continue and was replaced by Craig Dawson.

The substitute then had to be replaced himself 15 minutes before the end, not long after a clash of heads with team-mate Flynn Downes.

In his post-match news conference Moyes said Ogbonna had a tight hamstring, while Dawson went off with a dead leg.

With new signing Nayef Aguerd still a little way off a first-team return despite being in training after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season, it could mean the Hammers are short in defence as they face three Premier League games in a week, which includes a trip to Liverpool.

Player of the match

BowenJarrod Bowen

with an average of 8.19

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.19

  2. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.59

  5. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.57

  6. Squad number13Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.19

  10. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.10

  11. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.85

  12. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.82

  13. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.70

  14. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.67

  15. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.60

  16. Squad number2Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.60

RSC Anderlecht

  1. Squad number99Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    5.21

  2. Squad number62Player nameMurillo
    Average rating

    4.08

  3. Squad number21Player nameDiawara
    Average rating

    3.94

  4. Squad number70Player nameEsposito
    Average rating

    3.91

  5. Squad number76Player nameStassin
    Average rating

    3.89

  6. Squad number7Player nameAmuzu
    Average rating

    3.88

  7. Squad number61Player nameArnstad
    Average rating

    3.83

  8. Squad number5Player nameMoussa
    Average rating

    3.83

  9. Squad number10Player nameVerschaeren
    Average rating

    3.79

  10. Squad number30Player nameVan Crombrugge
    Average rating

    3.70

  11. Squad number29Player nameStroeykens
    Average rating

    3.64

  12. Squad number3Player nameDelcroix
    Average rating

    3.64

  13. Squad number56Player nameDebast
    Average rating

    3.60

  14. Squad number14Player nameVertonghen
    Average rating

    3.57

  15. Squad number4Player nameHoedt
    Average rating

    3.56

  16. Squad number27Player nameSadiki
    Average rating

    3.18

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Areola
  • 2JohnsonBooked at 88mins
  • 21OgbonnaSubstituted forDawsonat 22'minutesSubstituted forSoucekat 75'minutes
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forRiceat 63'minutes
  • 5Coufal
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12DownesBooked at 59mins
  • 33Emerson
  • 20BowenSubstituted forScamaccaat 64'minutes
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFornalsat 45'minutes
  • 22Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 7Scamacca
  • 8Fornals
  • 15Dawson
  • 28Soucek
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
  • 41Rice
  • 47Hegyi
  • 59Appiah-Forson
  • 62Potts
  • 68Scarles

Anderlecht

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Van Crombrugge
  • 56Debast
  • 3DelcroixSubstituted forHoedtat 79'minutes
  • 5Moussa
  • 62Murillo
  • 61ArnstadBooked at 9mins
  • 21DiawaraSubstituted forSadikiat 59'minutes
  • 10VerschaerenSubstituted forVertonghenat 67'minutes
  • 7AmuzuSubstituted forStroeykensat 66'minutes
  • 99Fábio SilvaSubstituted forStassinat 79'minutes
  • 70Esposito

Substitutes

  • 4Hoedt
  • 9Raman
  • 14Vertonghen
  • 16Verbruggen
  • 24Abdulrazak
  • 26Coosemans
  • 27Sadiki
  • 29Stroeykens
  • 46Ait El Hadj
  • 54Sardella
  • 71Leoni
  • 76Stassin
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamAnderlecht
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, RSC Anderlecht 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, RSC Anderlecht 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).

  4. Post update

    Wesley Hoedt (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Stroeykens (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by N'Diaye Moussa.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mario Stroeykens (RSC Anderlecht).

  10. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2, RSC Anderlecht 1. Sebastiano Esposito (RSC Anderlecht) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ben Johnson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty RSC Anderlecht. Sebastiano Esposito draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  15. Post update

    Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Hoedt (RSC Anderlecht).

  17. Post update

    Flynn Downes (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Stassin (RSC Anderlecht).

  19. Post update

    Offside, RSC Anderlecht. Wesley Hoedt tries a through ball, but Michael Murillo is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Lucas Stassin replaces Fábio Silva.

Comments

86 comments

  • Comment posted by little Evs are funny, today at 23:27

    That was never a free kick for the first... Benrahma just stumbled back and fell over his own feet.
    Anderlecht Robbed.

    1-1 would have been a fair result.

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 23:24

    Well done Hammers

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 23:21

    Odd match really. Considering west ham only just scraped past anderlecht away, the belgians seemed to arrive already defeated. Maybe its because there is trouble at their club, hence the seat trashing? The ogbonna and dawson injuries we could do without. Still not convinced by paqueta or johnson. Should have been about 5-0 west ham were so dominant. So still a couple of worries there

  • Comment posted by Cruijffstartedit, today at 23:14

    Well done West Ham another victory in Europe....... thats all in know as im just back from work

  • Comment posted by ciuti, today at 23:12

    Well done West Ham I see a final against Villarreal,hope I am right COYI

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 23:07

    I personally like to see all British clubs do well in Europe. The only exceptions being Celtic and Liverpool, whose fans clearly hate the UK. Well done the Hammers. Kev, South Wales.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:47

    Agreed Colin. They are “bed wetters” with nothing in their lives. COYI ⚒️

    • Reply posted by nellie the westie, today at 23:06

      nellie the westie replied:
      Think they are all inbred relations of Margaret the spud troll

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 22:44

    Why do people go to such lengths to diminish other people's joy? What is missing in their lives that that they want to subtract the joy and fun from others? I'm loving the "tier 3" football. So much so, I have no reason to make negative comments on other teams or their fans just to make them angry or unhappy. I'll stick to supporting The Irons and will always respect other teams and fans. COYI!!!!

    • Reply posted by Tucker, today at 22:53

      Tucker replied:
      I’ve been enjoying it too mate. I’m also liking how things appear to be beginning to click. Exciting times

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 22:41

    West Ham .....Conference League.... London Stadium....

    anyone else thinking tumbleweed ?

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 22:44

      Its only a game replied:
      Please explain Tumbleweed

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 22:33

    Lets not get carried away. Its the conference league. West Ham will never taste being in the Champions league. Enjoy your tier 3 european football.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:35

      KingFreddy replied:
      Grow up

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:30

    Dear Uncle Joe & Cousin John we finally beat the Belgiums over two legs. In my heart I would like to think you were looking down. Our family were all watching tonight and cheering the good guys on ⚒️

    • Reply posted by mbradburn, today at 23:18

      mbradburn replied:
      Yes indeed Johnny. Revenge is sweet. I've waited 46 years for this moment. COYI!!!!

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 22:29

    Well done West Ham.

  • Comment posted by richard bird, today at 22:27

    Well done tonight some excellent play up front and in defence, but alas the lack of concentration nearly cost us as it has on so many occasions over the years Both goals were a pleasure to see especially Bowens' so onto the next round unbeaten so far so COYI's

    • Reply posted by Stevo60, today at 23:05

      Stevo60 replied:
      To be fair concentration was getting lost when the trouble started brewing

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 22:26

    Payback for the 1976 European Cup Winners Cup Final

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 22:33

      week 2 name replied:
      A win is a win no matter how beautiful or scruffy it is.
      Just get the 3pts in the bag is all that counts.

      Unless it's a Pyrrhic victory, obvs ;)

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:25

    Ropey conference cup. Embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 22:28

      eastlondon1 replied:
      Some clubs get beaten by some lowest ranked part-timers then get thrown out due to acute embarrassment. Not us.

  • Comment posted by eastlondon1, today at 22:25

    Top of the group until 2023…

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:22

    Keep it up West Ham. Another win in the bag.

  • Comment posted by Triump66, today at 22:22

    Good to see a solid performance from WHU. I think that could go all the way.

  • Comment posted by Cog, today at 22:20

    Well done good result 🍺👍

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:20

    Great win in the end, and keep it up. You might win a trophy this season, so keep it up. I just hope you lot can use this form to win in the PL as you are looking quite good right now. Anderlecht? What a sad period they are going through, as not only are they not doing well in Europe, they are 9th(WHAT???). The Belgian Giant may be in trouble when a smallish Danish team are above you on the table.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir43101001010
2Fiorentina42119547
3Hearts4103312-93
4Rigas Futbola Skola402216-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham440094512
2Silkeborg IF420212486
3Anderlecht411223-14
4FCSB4013113-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4400124812
2Lech Poznan41218625
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva403123-13
4Austria Vienna4013110-91

D

TeamPWDL