Europa League - Group E
Man UtdManchester United20:00Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire to miss Europa League game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial scored for Manchester United in their 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus last week
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia
Date: 13 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.
Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Manchester United will be without forward Anthony Martial for the Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.

Martial, who has missed seven of United's 11 matches this season, went off injured after 29 minutes of the 2-1 victory against Everton on Sunday, after setting up United's equaliser.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and midfielder Donny van de Beek will also miss Thursday's match.

Erik ten Hag's side are second in Group E, behind Spanish team Real Sociedad.

United had to come from behind to beat Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus last week as they trailed 1-0 at half-time before winning 3-2, thanks to two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Martial.

During his news conference on Wednesday, Ten Hag, speaking about the Frenchman, said: "It's disappointing for him and disappointing for the team as well.

"On Sunday the assist for Antony, the pressing was good, he was an important factor and played well.

"Of course I want every player to be available, sometimes it's disappointing when they're not available, especially with all the games coming up.

"When they're not available you have to deal with the situation and focus on the players available."

Real Sociedad are on nine points from three matches, with United on six, Sheriff Tiraspol on three and Omonia Nicosia bottom with zero points.

The group winners advance into the last 16 of the competition, while the runners-up will have an extra two matches in a play-off against one of the sides that finishes third in the Champions League.

As it stands, Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus would all be dropping into the Europa League and Ten Hag is keen to win the group and avoid potential matches against them.

"I told the players weeks ago before the break it was important to get number one in his group," added the Dutchman.

"That will be our aim and it's clear we want to avoid that [finishing second]."

