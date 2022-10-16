Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Gordon Sparks pictured at his last commentary game at Home Park - Plymouth Argyle's dramatic League Two play-off semi-final second-leg win over Portsmouth

Tributes have been paid to former Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks, who has died at the age of 61.

'Sparksy', as he was known, commentated on Argyle games for 32 years, first for hospital radio and Plymouth Sound before joining BBC Radio Devon.

He had been suffering from cancer and passed away in Plymouth on Sunday morning.

He is survived by his wife Heather, daughters Kirsty and Holly and his granddaughter.

Sparks' first game behind the microphone was Argyle's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Watford in 1984, with his final match on BBC Radio Devon being the club's 2016 League Two play-off final defeat at Wembley.

After leaving his role as a commentator he continued to present the breakfast show on BBC Radio Devon until he became ill.

In August, Plymouth Argyle named the press box in the newly refurbished Mayflower Stand in his honour.

The club described him as a "commentary icon", adding that there "will never be another like him", while fans sung his name external-link during their victory at MK Dons on Saturday.

"He will be remembered as an Argyle legend. It was very emotional listening to our fans singing his name in the stands at Milton Keynes Dons yesterday," said Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

Argyle chief executive Andrew Parkinson added: "It is difficult to put into words what Gordon Sparks meant to everyone associated with Argyle, but we are certain that he understands the love and affection held for him from fans, players, and staff alike."

Plymouth Live's Argyle reporter Chris Errington, who commentated alongside Sparks for many years, said he had "so many happy memories" with him.

"I'm proud to have been the Ernie Wise to Gordon Sparks' Eric Morecambe during our days commentating on Argyle for Radio Devon," he said.