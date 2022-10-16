Close menu

Genero Adran Premier results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Adran Premier

Sunday, 16 October

Cardiff Met 3-1 Barry Town United

The New Saints 1-3 Swansea City

Cardiff City 1-0 Aberystwyth Town

Pontypridd United 3-0 Abergavenny

