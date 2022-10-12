Joe Edwards has made 14 appearances for Plymouth this season

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has a signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension at the League One club.

The deal will keep him at Home Park until the summer of 2025, with the Pilgrims committing to support the wing-back in getting his coaching qualifications once he retires.

The 31-year-old has scored 17 goals in 151 games since joining from Walsall in the summer of 2019.

"It's a very proud moment to extend my contract," Edwards said.

"Playing is my first concern, and I want to keep playing and being successful for as long as possible, but with their backing I'm hoping I'll be at Argyle for a long time and have a good future here.

"I try my best every day in training and games, and they've shown me that respect. They've offered me that opportunity to be here a long time and that's something I could only dream of really," he added to the club website. external-link

Edwards was former boss Ryan Lowe's first signing when he took over in the summer of 2019 and he became captain the following season after an injury to Gary Sawyer.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher, who succeeded Lowe last year, said Edwards was a great example to his team-mates.

"He gives 100% effort to his work every single day, and in every game he plays," said Schumacher.

"He has developed into a fantastic captain who is a leader in the dressing room, and he sets a perfect example of how a professional player should act both on and off the pitch.

"This type attitude that Joe has will also set him up to become, in my opinion, a very good coach one day, and we are happy to help him along his journey with acquiring his qualifications and coaching experience in the future."