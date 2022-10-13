Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 14 October

Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth, who sit just outside the bottom two in 10th spot, will be looking for a third straight home league win on Friday night against a Haverfordwest side who were knocked out of the Welsh Cup last weekend by Trethomas Bluebirds. Tony Pennock's side are eighth in the table ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Caernarfon Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST: Sixth-placed Caernarfon will be looking to halt a two match losing run against a Flint side who are one place behind them but have not won in five league games. The last meeting between the two sides at The Oval in May saw Caernarfon win 2-1 in the Cymru Premier play-off final.

Pontypridd United v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Newtown are without a win in four league games but last Saturday's 8-1 victory at Cardiff Corinthians in the Welsh Cup will have lifted spirits. Pontypridd, unbeaten in their last two games, are up to ninth in the table.

Saturday, 15 October

Airbus UK Broughton v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Airbus' woes continued with a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player which leaves them at the bottom of the table on minus two points. Rhys Griffiths' Penybont are unbeaten in their last four league games and are fourth in the Cymru Premier.

Bala Town v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Bala are unbeaten in five games and are five points behind leaders The New Saints, who are yet to lose in the league this season and survived a scare at Chirk AAA in the Welsh Cup last weekend. The sides drew 1-1 the last time they met at Maes Tegid in a second phase fixture in April.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Three straight wins has seen Connah's Quay Nomads rise up the table while Cardiff Met halted a run of three consecutive league defeats with victory over Aberystwyth Town, although since then Ryan Jenkins' men suffered a shock Welsh Cup loss against Pill.